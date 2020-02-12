Arrests

1/31 at 1:31 a.m. Charles Aboda, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of forgery, operating after habitual offenses, violating condition of release and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth.

2/1 at 12:58 a.m. Megan Bassi, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Cathleen Kellems on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal trespass.

2/2 at 8:15 a.m. Donna Russell, 48, of South Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/2 at 8:18 a.m. Ronald Seth Johnson, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of terrorizing, violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

2/3 at 1:43 a.m. Abby Reny, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/4 at 3:39 a.m. Isaac Botting, 28, of Saco, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Kevin Theriault on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating after registration suspended or revoked.

2/4 at 4:57 p.m. Venus Maclean, 44, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Eric Young on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

2/4 at 4:57 p.m. David Simpson, 48, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Eric Young on a warrant and on charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and use of drug paraphernalia.

2/5 at 11:51 a.m. Devin Spencer, 28, was arrested on John Roberts Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating condition of release.

2/5 at 5:07 p.m. Billy Mabruk, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

2/6 at 1:50 a.m. Ashley Smith King, 41, of New York, New York, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/6 at 3:52 a.m. Jacob Thomas, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

1/31 at 9:28 a.m. A 15-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of criminal threatening.

1/31 at 4:48 p.m. Cynthia Portas, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

2/2 at 8:12 a.m. Alexander Boucouvalas, 19, of Saco, was issued a summons at Clark Pond by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

2/2 at 3:38 p.m. Regina Connelly, 35, of Providence, Rhode Island, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and criminal threatening.

2/3 at 4:42 p.m. Billie John Burgess, 45, of Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/3 at 7:07 p.m. Kristen Renee White, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Rumery Street by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of operating a vehicle without a license, failure to register a vehicle and operating after registration suspended or revoked.

2/4 at 9:10 a.m. Abdirahman Mohamed, 24, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Macarthur Circle South on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

2/4 at 11:50 a.m. Brianna Laughlin, 29, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

2/4 at 10:47 p.m. Ariana Nutile, 19, of Waltham, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Benjamin W Pickett Street by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest.

2/5 at 2:38 p.m. Zachary Jackson, 18, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/5 at 4:59 p.m. Bryce Ross, 20, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of motor vehicle speeding.

2/6 at 11:34 a.m. Marjorie Soares, 40, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

2/6 at 7:13 p.m. Brianna Daly, 22, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/6 at 8:39 p.m. Malone Vicecruz, 42, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Tremont Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/7 at 10:31 a.m. Stephen Shaw, 48, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

2/7 at 2:46 p.m. An 11-year-old girl, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Wainwright Circle East by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of assault.

2/7 at 8:02 p.m. Jason Lord, 25, of Presque Island, was issued a summons on Market Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

2/4 at 9:54 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Soule Street.

2/4 at 12:15 p.m. Heat from defective/worn short circuit on Wescott Road.

2/4 at 2:05 p.m. Breakdown of light ballast on Philbrook Avenue.

2/4 at 2:20 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Roosevelt Street.

2/4 at 4:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Evans Street.

2/5 at 3:21 p.m. False alarm on Main Street.

2/5 at 5:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.

2/6 at 8:03 a.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

2/6 at 4:18 p.m. Good intent call on Western Avenue.

2/6 at 5:59 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Jefferson Street.

2/7 Power, telephone or cable wires down from 8:30 a.m. through the afternoon on Grand Street, Highland Avenue, Harriet Street, Ocean Street, Sawyer, Front Street, Broadway and Boothby Avenue and several other areas due to weather-related issues.

2/7 at 12:47 p.m. Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Main Street.

2/7 at 3:54 p.m. Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Main Street.

2/7 at 4:10 p.m. Good intent call on Highland Avenue.

2/7 at 5:50 p.m. Service call on Soule Street.

2/7 at 5:56 p.m. Good intent call on Ship Channel Road.

2/7 at 6:02 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

2/7 at 6:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

2/7 at 6:32 p.m. Service call on Soule Street.

2/7 at 7:04 p.m. Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Main Street.

2/7 at 8:39 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Broadway.

2/7 at 9:32 p.m. Electrical wiring/equipment problem.

2/8 at 8:13 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

2/8 at 8:32 a.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

2/8 at 8:56 a.m. Power line down on Westbrook Street.

2/8 at 11:36 a.m. No incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

2/8 at 1:13 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Cleveland (circle or street not given).

2/8 at 3:32 p.m. Power line down on Settler Road.

2/8 at 9:17 p.m. Defective elevator on Sable Oaks Drive.

2/9 at 3:47 p.m. Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Rigby Road.

2/9 at 7:02 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Elm Street.

2/9 at 7:46 p.m. False alarm on Broadway.

2/10 at 3:39 p.m. Removal of victims from stalled elevator on Westbrook Street.

2/10 at 4:56 p.m. Removal of victims from stalled elevator on Westbrook Street.

2/10 at 5:30 p.m. Cooking fire on Landry Circle.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 58 calls from Feb. 4-10.

