NEW HIRES

Good Shepherd Food Bank has announced two new hires.

Amy Regan Gallant joined as the new vice president of public policy and research.

Gallant previously worked for AARP Maine as its advocacy director.

Robin McCarthy was hired as an annual giving officer.

McCarthy brings nearly a decade of nonprofit experience. Most recently, she worked for Maine Public, where she oversaw the direct marketing program for the statewide public media station.

Laura Pfeiffenberger joined Spinnaker Trust as an ESOP client advisor.

Pfeiffenberger is a business valuation specialist with more than 15 years of experience in the valuation industry.

Her professional memberships include the American Society of Appraisers, the ESOP Association and the National Center for Employee Ownership.

MAX Shoreline welcomed Harper Lee Collins back to the RE/MAX brand.

PROMOTIONS

Alex Chaiken, Esq., of Brunswick was named a partner at the law firm of Miller Law & Mediation in Portland.

Chaiken previously worked at the firm Hunter Chaiken and served as a volunteer law clerk for the District and Superior Courts at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. Recently, Alex participated in the Maine Bar Association’s Leadership Institute.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The ACLU of Maine announced the appointment of Dan Crewe as president of the board of directors.

Crewe, of Cumberland, first became involved with the ACLU in 2010, when he joined efforts to end the military’s ban on gay and lesbian service members. A retired captain in the U.S. Air Force, his efforts were instrumental in changing attitudes and minds on this issue, both in Maine and in the U.S., which led to the end of the policy in 2011.

Diversified Communications announced that it has acquired Aquaculture UK – the U.K.’s leading trade show dedicated to the growing aquatic food sector.

In recent years, Aquaculture UK has established itself as the must-attend event for the industry. The last edition of the biennial show had more than 2,400 visitors and 190 exhibitors. The upcoming edition, to be held May 19-21, 2020, at Macdonald Aviemore Highland Resort in Scotland, is expected to draw more than 3,000 attendees and 200 exhibitors.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous