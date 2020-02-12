Family and friends of 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio, one of the three victims in Sunday’s fatal car crash in Clinton, will have a chance to share their grief and celebrate his life Saturday at the Williamson Performing Arts Center at the Lawrence High School and Junior High complex in Fairfield where he attended school.

Visiting hours will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and a celebration of life follows at 3 p.m. at the center, with arrangements by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care of Fairfield.

Tentative plans for a celebration of life for sisters Emily and Ashlin Baker, 14, and 12, respectively, who also died in the crash, are at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Williamson PAC. Emily Baker also attended Lawrence High School. Ashlin Baker attended Lawrence Junior High.

The central Maine community is grieving for Porfirio, of Benton, and the Baker sisters, of Clinton, who died around 7:15 a.m. Sunday when the car they were riding in struck a patch of ice on Hinckley Road in Clinton, went out of control and struck a large pine tree. The unlicensed driver, 16, whom police are not naming while they confer with the district attorney on the case, was taken after the crash to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries, as was Nevaeh Wilson, 12, who attends Lawrence Junior High.

Porfirio, referred to by family and friends as “Tommy,” loved to listen to rap music, play video games and baseball and hang out with his friends, according to his obituary, submitted Wednesday by Lawry Brothers.

“You live in our hearts and memories,” it says. “We love you always, and forever.”

Born Sept. 6, 2004, to Antonio “Tony” and Sheila Porfirio, Thomas Porfirio attended school in Waterville and Benton before enrolling at Lawrence High, the obituary says. He leaves a sister, Jenna Porfirio McClure and her husband, Thomas McClure; brothers, Joshua and Jacob; his niece, Jocelyn; nephew, Vinnie; maternal grandmother, Ann Marie Marquis; paternal grandmother, Maria Do Carmo Sousa; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his girlfriend, Destyni Chase.

The Clinton Police Department is the primary investigator of the crash and is receiving assistance from Maine State Police.

Clinton police Chief Rusty Bell said earlier this week that it appeared the youths sneaked out of their homes sometime after midnight Saturday to ride around. His department has been interviewing people who had communications with the crash victims prior to Sunday’s accident in an attempt to piece together what happened leading up to the event.

Early Wednesday evening, Bell said the driver of the car, a 2007 Toyota Corolla, is recovering at home and Wilson is still in the hospital. She was interviewed by police Wednesday afternoon, he said.

“I think she’s doing really well,” he said of her recovery process.

Contacted Wednesday by phone, the mother of the driver said the family is having a very difficult time. She was audibly weeping.

“We are grieving terribly right now,” she said.

Police spent Wednesday working through information and talking with the families of the victims and others, according to Bell.

“No decisions are being made for anything until all of the investigation is done,” he said, of possible charges in the case. “We’re just completing our legal requirements when there’s a fatality, and our focus right now is on gathering all of the information that is available and ensure that we’re doing everything we can to help the families during this time. We’re just, every single day, checking in with families, and we are making available information they may want as part of the process.”

Contacted Wednesday by email for a comment about possible charges, Kennebec and Somerset District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said, “I will make a decision on whether or not to bring charges when the investigation is complete.”

Fundraising efforts to pay for funeral expenses of the victims continue. As of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, a GoFundMe for the Baker sisters had reached $20,746; a GoFundMe for Porfirio had raised $4,779.

