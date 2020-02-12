WINDHAM — Eric Weisser hit a pair of free throws to tie the game late in regulation, and Kaleb Cidre made a couple key steals in overtime as fourth-seeded Windham earned a 51-47 victory over No. 5 Lewiston in a Class AA North boys’ basketball quarterfinal Wednesday night.

Lewiston (10-9) trailed 29-14 early in the third quarter but fought back to tie the game 32-32 at the end of three quarters.

Cidre finished with 17 points, while Chris Naylor added 10.

Windham (8-11) will face top-seeded Edward Little next Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

David Omasombo paced Lewiston with 18 points. Evan Williams chipped in with 10.

EDWARD LITTLE 77, PORTLAND 22: The top-seeded Red Eddies (17-2) built a 33-1 halftime lead and cruised to a Class AA North quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (3-16).

Max Creaser scored 16 points, and John Shea and Cam York each had 12 for the Red Eddies.

Portland, which was missing two starters, got 12 points from Wani Donato.

SOUTH PORTLAND 69, MASSABESIC 37: Cade Carr scored 13 points, Owen Maloney had 11 and Hunter Owen added 10 as the top-seeded Red Riots (19-0) defeated No. 8 Massabesic (3-16) in a Class AA South quarterfinal in South Portland.

South Portland advances to face No. 4 Gorham next Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Trevor Beals led the Mustangs with 18 points.

BONNY EAGLE 71, SCARBOROUGH 48: Zach Maturo scored 27 points for the No. 3 Scots (12-7) in a Class AA South quarterfinal victory over No. 6 Scarborough (9-10) in Standish.

Bonny Eagle, behind seven points from Jacob Humphrey, took a 16-9 lead in the first quarter. The Scots led 33-23 at halftime.

Humphrey finished with 16 points, and Elliot Bouchard chipped in with 12.

Bonny Eagle will play Thornton Academy or Noble next Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Brian Austin led the Red Storm with 22 points.

TRAIP ACADEMY 58, HALL-DALE 57: Treshaun Brown scored 19 points and gave his team the lead for good in the fourth quarter, Frankie Driscoll finished with 20 points, and the 10th-seeded Rangers (9-10) beat the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (11-8) in a Class C South prelim in Farmingdale.

Hall-Dale had a chance to force overtime when Patrick Rush, who scored the Bulldogs’ last 12 points, went to the line with 1.7 seconds left. He made the first free throw but missed the second.

Traip was seemingly on its way to a comfortable win when it took advantage of a mistake-prone Hall-Dale team and open a 39-26 halftime lead, but the Bulldogs went on a 13-2 run in the third quarter and eventually tied the game at 43.

Hall-Dale went ahead 51-49 on a Rush basket with five minutes left, but Driscoll tied the game with a basket on the next possession, and Brown put Traip in front with a pair of free throws with 3:03 to play. Brown scored Traip’s next four points, but with the Rangers leading 58-56, a missed free throw with 27.1 seconds left gave the Bulldogs a chance to tie or win.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 62, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 53: Gabe Martin scored 13 second-half points as No. 9 Monmouth Academy (11-8) rallied from a 31-24 halftime deficit to win a Class C South prelim against the No. 8 Seagulls (9-10) in Old Orchard Beach.

Martin sank a 3-pointer in the third quarter, helping the Mustangs take a 41-38 lead. Martin got 10 points in the fourth quarter, and Monmouth made 11 of 18 free throws.

Martin finished with 20 points. Hayden Fletcher added 15 and Brock Bates had 14.

Ryan Crockett scored 32 for Old Orchard Beach, pushing him past 1,000 for his career. He has 1,002 points through his junior season.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SCARBOROUGH 40, BONNY EAGLE 27: Madison Blanche scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter, fueling a 12-5 run as the second-seeded Red Storm (12-7) pulled away from the seventh-seeded Scots (5-14) in a Class AA South quarterfinal at Scarborough.

Lindsay Fiorillo also scored 12 points, and Kayla Conley added 10, helping Scarborough advance to the semifinals next Thursday against Massabesic or Sanford.

Emily Bartash paced Bonny Eagle with 12 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 46, THORNTON ACADEMY 18: Maggie Whitmore tallied 10 of her 16 points during a second quarter in which the top-seeded Red Riots (16-3) used a 16-1 advantage to take control against the eighth-seeded Golden Trojans (2-17) in a Class AA South quarterfinal in South Portland.

Cora Boothby-Akilo and Kaleisha Towle added 10 points apiece for South Portland, which led 23-3 at halftime. The Red Riots will play Gorham or Noble in the semifinals next Thursday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Jessica Dow led the Trojans with six points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 9, MT. ARARAT 1: Andy Moore recorded two goals and two assists, and Alex Wallace had two goals and one assist for the Rangers (12-3-1) in a win against Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (1-13-1) at Family Ice Center.

Alex Witwicki scored for Mt. Ararat.

