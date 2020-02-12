Bath Sweet Shoppe

19 Centre St., Bath, (207) 443-4221

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Bath Sweet Shoppe offers artisanal chocolates and truffles, as well as a large selection of other candies, chips and gourmet popcorn. Available for Valentine’s Day are chocolate assortments in six, 12 and 24 pieces and two- and four-packs of truffles.

Black Dinah Chocolatiers

157 High St., Portland (in the lobby of the Eastland hotel), (207) 887-9763

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

869 Main St., Westbrook

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Black Dinah Chocolatiers offers high quality chocolates, caramels and truffles made using local ingredients. For Valentine’s Day, the chocolatier is offering a wide array of gift boxes, with unique options such as pear champagne truffles. In addition to its own stores, Black Dinah’s chocolates can be found in stores across Maine (find the nearest through its online store locator) and ordered online.

Byrne & Carlson

60 State Road, Kittery, (207) 438-0096

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Byrne & Carlson creates artisan chocolate, chocolate bars, truffles and other confectioneries, like fruit jellies and glacé fruits. Flavors include Chipotle sea salt chocolate and champagne cognac. Valentine’s Day gift boxes come in chocolate and fruit options. The full menu can be found on its website and orders can be placed by email or phone.

Dean’s Sweets

475 Fore St., Portland, (207) 899-3664

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; opening at 8 a.m. on Valentine’s eve and Valentine’s Day

54 Cove St., Portland

Noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; opening at 10 a.m. on Valentine’s Day

Dean’s Sweets specializes in handmade truffles of an array of flavors as well as specialty chocolate. There is a Valentine’s chocolate collection of two different sized boxes offered all year round, as well as several Valentine’s themed molded chocolates. Candy can be ordered online if you can’t make it out to the store.

Divine Chocolate

1480 Route 1, York, (207) 363-1300

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday

Divine Chocolate makes a variety of chocolate and nutty treats, including turtles, truffles, barks and caramels. One of its specialties is a toffee and chocolate treat called almond buttercrunch. Boxes of assorted chocolates are available year-round, with sweetheart truffle assortments offered for Valentine’s Day.

Harbor Candy Shop

248 Main St., Ogunquit, (207) 646-8078

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Harbor Candy makes fresh chocolate, truffles and fudge every day. Its vast selection includes marzipan fruit, brittle and bark. There are also sugar-free and vegan options. The Valentine’s collection includes an assortment of gift boxes and samplers, as well as heart-shaped nut wreaths.

Haven’s of Maine

87 County Road, Westbrook, (800) 639-6309

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Haven’s has been offering high quality chocolates since 1915 – everything from caramels to coated fruits to Bear Claws (aka Turtles). Valentine’s Day specials include chocolate gift boxes, chocolate covered strawberries, cherry cordials and hazelnut truffles.

Len Libby Candies

419 Route 1, Scarborough, (207) 883-4897

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Len Libby Candies specializes in chocolates and chocolate-covered treats but also has a selection of other confections, including barks and Needhams. Valentine’s Day specials include themed gift boxes and assortments, such as the Maine Squeeze, comprising a Maine-shaped chocolate and assorted heart chocolates, and the Don’t Go Solo cup to gift to friends. Deluxe chocolate covered strawberries are available as well, with several topping options, such as nuts and candies. These can be ordered online or in store.

Maine Gourmet Chocolates

170 Main St., Auburn, (207) 783-8472

Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

Maine Gourmet Chocolates has a variety of chocolates, Needhams, truffles, bark, brittles, fudge and more. It’s offering chocolate-covered strawberries this year, which can be ordered through its Facebook page or over the phone. Custom heart boxes are also available, as are heart-shaped chocolate pops and other Valentine’s-themed candies.

Old Port Candy Co.

422 Fore St., Portland, (207) 772-0600

10 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Old Port Candy Co. offers a variety of candies and Maine treats, but specializes in fudge. It makes over 100 flavors right in store and is open to new flavor suggestions. Maine-themed gift boxes are available year-round. Chocolate strawberries and pre-made heart boxes, with the option to customize, can be pre-ordered online for Valentine’s Day; other Valentine’s-themed candy will be available in store.

Wilbur’s of Maine

13 Bow St., Freeport, (207) 865-6129

9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday

143 Maine St., Brunswick, (207) 729-4462

9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Wilbur’s makes all sorts of chocolate treats including truffles and chocolate sauce, and chocolate-covered blueberries, nuts and gummy bears. The molded chocolate they make comes in many fun shapes, everything from animals to fire trucks. This year, Wilbur’s is offering several different Valentine’s gift baskets that can be ordered online. In store, there is a wide selection of varied Valentine’s treats: heart shaped candies and chocolates, candy roses, teddy bears and more.

