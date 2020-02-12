Abigail J. Winslow, 23, of Otisfield was summonsed Feb. 4 on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

William L. Wheelock, 29, of Windham was arrested Feb. 4 on a charge of failure to appear.

Jason R. Moreau, 41, of Windham was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Jeffrey W. Walsh, 52, of South Portland was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise.

Jamie-Lyn Dulac, 39, of Windham was summonsed Feb. 10 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

