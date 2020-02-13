AUGUSTA — Lawmakers will take up a bill Thursday that would provide about $3 million to the state’s family planning network to replace more than $2 million in federal funds that providers rejected after the Trump administration adopted rules that prohibit them from discussing abortion with their clients.

The measure, sponsored by House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, would replace federal Title X funds with state funding and fill a budget gap for Planned Parenthood and Maine Family Planning. The two organizations provide family planning and other reproductive health services to 23,000 women at 50 clinical sites across Maine.

The bill calls for $2,035,670 in annual funding for the network and a one-time appropriation of just over $1 million to replace lost Title X funds for the period beginning Jan. 1 and ending June 30 of this year.

At a briefing on the measure at the State House on Thursday, Gideon said that as a younger woman she once relied on Planned Parenthood for part of her health care needs.

“Make no mistake,” Gideon said, “for many of these patients this is the only health care provider that they are seeing. I was once one of those patients when Planned Parenthood was my primary and only health care provider at a certain time in my life.”

From birth control to testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, cancer screenings, pregnancy tests and wellness exams and counseling for options, the services run the gamut, Gideon said.

The $2 million in federal funds that Maine Family Planning rejected represents about 25 percent of its annual $8 million budget, so the loss threatens the organization’s ability to provide a full range of clinical services,

Gideon’s bill, L.D. 1613, will be the subject of a 1 p.m. public hearing Thursday before the Legislature’s Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee

