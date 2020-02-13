From what I caught of the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings it seemed pretty clear that the constitutional consensus presented by the Democrats was sufficient to warrant an indictment.

The heart of the matter was whether or not the president had put his own ambition of reelection ahead of what was best for the country as a whole. That definition of a presidential abuse of power is indeed something the nation should find repellent, and actionable. Whether or not that should unarguably lead to Donald Trump’s removal from office was far less clear, but certainly the House must condemn such behavior. To do otherwise would only invite future presidential misconduct.

The main rub with all that is, except for Jimmy Carter, every president during my lifetime has perpetrated higher crimes and misdemeanors. Except for Carter, all used their office to further reelection and party dominance despite compromise to the welfare of the electorate at large. In comparison to his predecessors, Trump is just the most blatant abuser of power. He’s far, far from being the worst offender. Yet, according to Democrat leadership, Trump’s offenses are supposedly even more felonious than Tricky Dick’s paranoid excesses. Politics has always made for strange bedfellows. The all-consuming Democrat fixation on Trump’s impeachment has made for even stranger alliances in partisan rationalizations.

One of the committee’s Democrat approved constitutional scholars actually referenced Ronald Reagan’s iconic “Shining City Upon a Hill” paradigm in exampling what a presidency should embody. No one present laughed out loud. She seemed altogether genuine in holding up Reagan as an unimpeachable Republican foil to Trump’s defilement of his oath of office. Perhaps she actually never heard of Reagan’s “October Surprise” quid pro quo with the Islamic Republic of Iran to influence the outcome of the 1980 presidential race by prolonging the captivity of 52 American hostages. Maybe she somehow forgot the later Iran-Contra scandal of continued treasonous bribery during Reagan’s second term.

Mainstream media’s play-by-play coverage similarly found no paradox in contrasting Reagan with Trump. Reagan’s Teflon presidency still works its amiable mojo. Selective memory, inattention and outright cluelessness steadfastly underpin our increasingly take-no-prisoners two-party rule. Putting partisanship above unity has become the defining principle of present-day politics. The Resistance Movement deftly sharpened that divide.

Those seeking impeachment righteously argued that elections must remain sacrosanct, yet still continue to undermine that democratic foundation by insisting that the last election was illegitimate. Those opposed to impeachment have their own equally biased skin in the game, but also some legitimacy. A president’s personal lawyer shouldn’t be brokering U.S. foreign policy to seed scandal against a political rival, but it hardly constitutes an abuse of power so unpardonable that an unprecedented removal from office need be enacted.

The articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton were perjury and obstruction of justice. Guilty of both, he was acquitted because centrist Republican Rep. Christopher Shays sagely, and bravely, cautioned that such hyper-partisan circumstances didn’t justify the historical precedent of overturning an election: “I believe that the impeachable offenses have not been proven and that the proven offenses are not impeachable.”

Trump lies endlessly, but he hasn’t lied to America about a bogus Gulf of Tonkin premise for war. Trump hasn’t manufactured a false yellowcake narrative of weapons of mass destruction. Trump hasn’t conducted a clandestine war in Laos, Cambodia or Nicaragua. Trump’s whistleblower hasn’t revealed anything as KGB heinous as an executive directive of illegal NSA surveillance of all Americans.

Our democracy must be stronger than falling prey to irreconcilable partisanship predicated on a Them vs. Us refutation of “We the People.” If Democrats are to prevail at the ballot box they must truly speak to the commonality of all of the electorate.

Gary Anderson lives in Bath.

