ACTON — Ice fishing enthusiasts are invited to try their luck on Sunday, Feb. 16, when the Sanford Elks hosts the 11th Annual Square Pond Ice Fishing Derby for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

The family-fun event is held during free fishing weekend, when no license is required, and during kids’ winter school vacation.

There will be children and adult prize packages, a youth Lifetime Fishing license drawing, lots of shore prizes and gifts for the kids.

Registration forms are available at the Sanford Elks Lodge, Beadle’s Bait & Tackle and Lakeside Marine Fishing Tackle. The fee is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 15 and younger.

There are a number of prizes for adults and kids, including a $1,000 check for first place for adults; and a trophy plaque and Armand Couture fish traps for first place in the youth division.

Registration and check-in as at West Shore Drive in Acton off Route 109. The event is from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

For more information, check:https://www.facebook.com/events/841112066302397/

