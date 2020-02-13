LEWISTON — Police on Thursday were investigating two unrelated incidents involving men with hatchets.

In the first, a man was hospitalized with gash wounds Wednesday night after a he was struck with a hatchet during a fracas on Sabattus Street.

Police were called at about 11 p.m. Wednesday when it was reported that two groups of people were fighting at 259 Sabattus St. When police arrived, they learned that a man had been cut when he was struck by a hatchet during the fight.

That man walked to the hospital where he was stitched up and later released. He was not identified.

Police were still investigating the incident on Thursday. Several people were questioned about the attack, but details remained murky.

“There was some kind of argument that took place between the second and third floor tenant,” said Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre. “Some injuries were sustained, and there was a hatchet involved, or said to have been involved.”

St. Pierre said his detectives were getting “limited cooperation” from the people involved in the fight. Indications were that three or possibly four people were involved in the altercation.

No charges were filed, but St. Pierre said that once the investigation was complete, his detective would forward his findings to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

On Thursday, police were sent to another stretch of Sabattus Street, near Wood Street, where a man with a hatchet was said to be attacking another man who came to repossess his car.

St. Pierre said that incident appeared to be the result of a misunderstanding — the man with the hatchet thought his car was being stolen by a neighbor. When it was revealed that the car was being repossessed, he backed off and put the hatchet away, police said.

No one was injured and the tow truck driver declined to press charges. He towed the car, police said, and went on his way.

