CAPE ELIZABETH – Race organizers announced Feb. 13 that JMG is the charitable race beneficiary of the 2020 TD Beach to Beacon 10K.

JMG is a nonprofit that partners with public education and private businesses to offer results-driven solutions to ensure all Maine students graduate, attain post-secondary credentials, and pursue meaningful careers.

“JMG has a long track record of helping Maine students succeed,” said Larry Wold, commercial market president of Maine, TD Bank. “The work they are doing is making a difference to young people across the state and is helping empower the next generation of leaders. We are delighted to have them on board as this year’s beneficiary of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K.”

The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank (TDBank.com), will provide a $30,000 donation to JMG. The TD Charitable Foundation has now donated more than $690,000 to Maine charitiessince the inception of the race in 1998.

JMG will benefit from additional fundraising activities, including the race’s charity bib program, as well as increased awareness through its association with one of Maine’s premiere sporting events. Previous beneficiaries have raised at least $1.6 million beyond the cumulative TD Charitable Foundation donations.

“Community and business partnerships are an essential component of JMG’s success,” said Craig Larrabee, president and CEO of JMG. “We are so appreciative of TD Bank and the TD Bank Charitable Foundation’s long-standing support of our work, and are honored to be selected as the beneficiary of this iconic race.”

JMG programs are hosted within Maine’s public schools, and classes and year-round activities are led by JMG Specialists serving as mentors and educators. Specialists develop student-centered, personalized education plans delivered through a competency-based curriculum focusing on academic knowledge, career development skills, leadership, and teamwork.

JMG’s programs include:

Middle School Program—Core and Customized, High School Program—Core and Customized, College Success Program

Opportunity Passport, Career Preparation and Financial Literacy Partnership, High School Completion Program, MELMAC Program, JMG Career Prep at LearningWorks, JMG Pathway Navigators, JAG New England.

For more information about JMG’s programs, visit www.jmg.org.

