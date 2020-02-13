Should the town of Scarborough give Wex a $2,250,000 tax refund to move from South Portland to The Downs, the best location in the state? We’ve already committed up to $81 million to The Downs to do this.

As reported by the Portland Press Herald in November 2018, the town granted a tax refund of up to $81 million to The Downs. The town’s theory was to induce The Downs to bring more commercial enterprises to the property and build less housing. Eighty-one million dollars!

With much fanfare the Wex move was announced by The Downs on Jan. 16. It failed to say they were looking for millions more in taxpayer money.

The Town Council is scheduled to have a final vote Feb. 19 guaranteeing a $2,250,000 tax refund to Wex over 15 years. The Downs developers (a firm made up of the Risbara and Michaud families) will receive an estimated $4,730,000 tax refund for this project alone. These are the town’s numbers, not mine.

The proposed Wex development and its financing should be a private business transaction. The citizens of Scarborough have already “paid” their share!

Let your Town Council know what you think. Call them or email them at [email protected]. Attend the Town Council meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Town Hall and let your voice be heard.

Larry Hartwell

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: