Now through Feb. 28: Maine 200 Scavenger Hunt, sponsored by the Windham Bicentennial Committee. Challenge your knowledge of Maine and Windham history in this photo scavenger hunt for locations such as the town’s first grocery store, a metal horse-watering stand and a beehive. No entry fee. For a photo checklist and to register, visit windhamrecreation.com or stop by the parks and recreation office at Town Hall.

Now through May: “Bangor 1820: Maine’s Bicentennial—past, present, future,” art exhibit, Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St. Bicentennial-themed works produced by local artists, on display during regular library hours.

Feb. 15: Etna’s 200th Birthday Celebration, noon-11 p.m. A very small town just west of Bangor, Etna also was founded in 1820. The party will include a chili-chowder cookoff and auction at the Etna Community Hall, 17 Shadow Lane, followed by an evening dance with beard and fashion contests at Mossy Ledge Spirits distillery, 1097 Lakins Road.

Feb. 16: “Abolitionism and the Underground Railroad Along the Coast of Maine,” 2-3:30 p.m., Camden Public Library, 55 Main St. Author and educator Eileen Kurtis-Kleinman will discuss colonial Maine’s slaveholders, Maine’s population of free blacks and fugitive slaves, the strong ties Maine maintained with the South, the rise of abolitionism along the coast, and Maine’s role in both the slave trade and the Underground Railroad. Visit librarycamden.org for more information.

Feb. 22: “Maine Ships in the Arctic,” 2-3 p.m., Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. Historian and teacher Charles Lagerbom shares the history of numerous vessels launched in Maine to venture into the dangerous ice- and fog-shrouded waters of the Arctic, including some that never returned. Visit mainemaritimemuseum.org for more information.

Feb. 24: The Sandy River Ramblers perform bluegrass music from and about Maine, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta. Snow date Feb. 26.

March 2: “Hawthorne’s Eliot Inspiration: The Life of Mary Bachiler in Puritan Maine,” 7-9 p.m., John F. Hill Grange Hall, 1412 State Road, Eliot. Researcher and writer Eric Christian tells the tumultuous life story of Mary Beadle Bachiler, a Kittery resident convicted of adultery in 1651 who inspired Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter.” Part of the Eliot Historical Society’s bicentennial series.

March 4: “Maine at 200: A Visual History,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. In this richly illustrated talk, visual historian Libby Bischof highlights significant events in Maine history stretching back over 12,000 years through objects, drawings, maps, photographs and postcards.

March 4: “The Great Turn-Out of 1841: Maine’s Textile Workers on Strike,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta. Elizabeth DeWolfe, author and history professor at the University of New England, recalls when nearly 500 women walked out of the York Manufacturing Co. textile mill in Saco in protest of low wages, poor housing and the factory owner’s paternalistic rules. DeWolfe will explore the life of New England “factory girls” and how the strike was connected to the national fight for women’s rights.

March 5-15: “Maine in the Movies,” a statewide bicentennial film festival featuring movies with Maine ties. Kicks off March 5 at the Waterville Opera House with a 7 p.m. showing of the 1945 classic, “Leave Her to Heaven,” starring the lovely Gene Tierney in an Oscar-nominated performance. Festival includes 34 films ranging from “Bambi,” released in 1942, which is showing at 2 p.m. March 8 at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta; to “Aquaman,” released in 2018, which is showing at 6:45 p.m. March 10 at the Temple Cinema in Houlton. Visit mainefilmcenter.org/mainemovies200 for a full schedule and to buy tickets in advance.

March 5: “Celebrating Maine’s Next Century,” Maine Preservation’s annual fundraising gala, 5-8 p.m., The Portland Club, 156 State Street, Portland. Mark the bicentennial of Maine by supporting an organization that’s working to preserve it. Music, dancing, food and beverages, and silent and live auctions of art and unique experiences. Tickets are $100 per person and available at mainepreservation.org.

March 5: “Historic Maine in 3-D,” 6:30-8 p.m., Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St. Maine State Museum Director Bernard Fishman is one of the nation’s foremost collectors of stereoviews, 19th century photographs that appear three dimensional when viewed through a special hand-held instrument. Fishman will present a projection show of stereoviews of Maine just after the Civil War. Paper 3-D glasses will be provided. Visit gpl.lib.me.us for more information.

March 8: “Maine’s 200th: Music of Early Maine,” the DaPonte String Quartet’s tribute to Maine’s bicentennial, 2-3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, Brunswick. Joined by Eric LaPerna on percussion, the quartet performs a program that highlights significant events before Maine became a state and reflects the cultural influences of indigenous people and newcomers.

March 9: “Maine’s French and Indian Wars: A Mobile Museum,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta. From 1675 to 1760, the Maine frontier was ravaged by a series of six wars between indigenous Wabanaki tribes and English newcomers. Explore this eighty-year conflict with presenters Mark Rohman, Mike Dekker and Craig Young, who don period attire and use documents, images and items of the era to provide an interactive, educational experience.

March 14: “Maine Garden Day: Reimagining the Future,” 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewiston High School, 156 East Ave. Just in time for the bicentennial, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension brings back this annual event after a five-year hiatus. The gardening conference will feature 30 dynamic workshops presented by Maine experts in horticulture, agriculture, food security and climate science. Visit extension.umaine.edu/gardening/ for more information and to register by Feb. 20.

March 14: Hallowell State Bicentennial Preparty Party, 2-4 p.m., Old South Congregational Church, 135 Second St., Hallowell. A doubleheader featuring museum consultant Ron Kley discussing Benjamin Vaughan and the creation of the Maine state seal and State Historian Earle Shettleworth telling the Tale of Two Capitals: Hallowell vs. Augusta.

March 14: Thomaston Birthday Dinner for the State of Maine, traditional New England boiled dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Williams-Brazier Post No. 037, 10 Watts Ave., Thomaston. $8 for adults, $5 for children.

March 14: MaineMadeMusic presents Dirigo Rocks!, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St./Route 1, Camden. Maine bands ThunderHeart Lion, The Rugged and Shirttail Kin perform a mini music fest endorsed by Maine’s Bicentennial Commission. Tickets are $14 in advance, $16 day of show; available via camdenoperahouse.com, by calling 236-3154 or at door an hour before show time.

March 15: Statehood Day Celebration, 1 p.m., Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave. The public is invited to an afternoon of music, poems, birthday cake and speeches from dignitaries including Maine’s congressional delegation, Wabanaki leaders, State Historian Earle Shettleworth and Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum. An orchestra and choir will perform. Hannaford will provide the cake. Admission is free. Visit maine200.org for more information.

March 15: Portland Symphony Orchestra celebrates Maine’s Bicentennial, 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland. The PSO presents a special concert featuring the premiere of a commissioned work by Maine-based composer Daniel Sonenberg, titled “First Light: A Fanfare for Maine.” Visit portlandsymphony.org for more information or to buy tickets.

March 15: “Maine’s 200th: Music of Early Maine,” the DaPonte String Quartet’s tribute to Maine’s bicentennial, 3-4:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church, Newcastle. Joined by Eric LaPerna on percussion, the quartet performs a program that highlights significant events before Maine became a state and reflects the cultural influences of indigenous people and newcomers.

March 15: Star Lighting on Statehood Day, 9 p.m., Historic Fire Station, 11 Church Street, Presque Isle. To officially start the bicentennial celebration in Presque Isle, the Star City of the Northeast, join the Presque Isle Historical Society as it lights up the 3-foot-tall star atop the station’s hose tower.

March 18: “The Currier Family and the founding of the Readfield Community Library,” 1-3 p.m., 1151 Main St. Shortly after Readfield was incorporated, a young Dr. Samuel Currier and his new wife, Patience, moved built a grand home in the town center where they raised a large family, he treated patients and they hosted community gatherings. Local historian Dale Potter-Clark uses vintage photos to tell the story of the Currier family and how their home became the town library.

March 21: “Happy Birthday, Maine!” Book Celebration, 3-4 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Author Lynn Plourde and illustrator Mark Scott Ricketts will share their new picture book wherein Paul Bunyan and a Maine moose throw their beloved state a huge birthday party. Plourde will read from the book and Ricketts will do a drawing demonstration.

March 21: “Maine’s 200th: Music of Early Maine,” the DaPonte String Quartet’s tribute to Maine’s bicentennial, 2-3:30 p.m., Rockport Opera House, Rockport. Joined by Eric LaPerna on percussion, the quartet performs a program that highlights significant events before Maine became a state and reflects the cultural influences of indigenous people and newcomers.

March 28 to Oct. 25: "20×20: Marking 200 Years of Maine History," Portland Museum of Art. The museum will present 20 stories reflecting Maine's past, present and future featuring art from its collections. Modeled after "A History of the World in 100 Objects" exhibit at the British Museum, which used objects from its collections to highlight aspects of human history. Visit portlandmuseum.org for more information.

March 28: Maine Spring Ring, handbell ringers’ concert featuring music for the bicentennial, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Auburn Middle School gym, 38 Falcon Drive. The concert concludes a day of workshops and rehearsals for handbell ringers from across Maine. A free-will offering will be collected, for those who wish to help with expenses.

April 9: “Schooner Bowdoin: From Arctic Explorer to Maritime Teacher,” 6-7 p.m., 243 Washington St., Bath. Eric Jergensen, assistant professor of marine transportation at Maine Maritime Academy, shares his knowledge of navigation on board the historic arctic schooner, its icy arctic history and present role as an educational classroom.

April 9: “An Architectural Legacy: Buildings from the Time of Statehood,” 6:30-8 p.m., Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St. Kirk Mohney, director of the Maine Historic Preservation Commission, will deliver an illustrated presentation on the architectural features of the built environment near the state capital in 1820, using drawings, paintings and photos of buildings in Litchfield, West Gardiner, Gardiner, Farmingdale, Randolph and Pittston.

April 18: “Maine Statehood in 1820: Hard Won and Controversial,” 10 a.m.-noon, Maine Lighthouse Museum, 1 Park Dr., Rockland. Carolyn Hardman, who taught Maine history and government, explains why so many coastal communities opposed to gaining independence from Massachusetts until 1820 and why Maine’s statehood part of the controversial Missouri Compromise.

April 19: “Capt. Anders Anderson: A Penobscot Bay Schooner Captain,” 2-3:30 p.m., Camden Public Library, 55 Main St. Capt. Anderson’s grandson, John Anderson, will relate interesting details of the life of this immigrant Swedish-American captain, whose sailing life spanned nearly 50 years, from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.

April 23: “Maine’s 200th: Music of Early Maine,” the DaPonte String Quartet’s tribute to Maine’s bicentennial, 2 p.m., Farnsworth Art Museum, Rockland. Joined by Eric LaPerna on percussion, the quartet performs a program that highlights significant events before Maine became a state and reflects the cultural influences of indigenous people and newcomers.

May-December: “200 Years of Sport Fishing in Maine: 1820-2020,” 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery, 306 Hatchery Road, East Orland. An interactive exhibit reveals the cultural influences and material advances that have affected the history of sport angling in the state of Maine during its first 200 years. Open daily except for federal holidays. Hatchery tours are self-guided, but larger groups may call the Friends of Craig Brook at 469-7300 to schedule a guide.

May 16: State of Maine Bicentennial Parade, 10 a.m., through Auburn and Lewiston. Celebrate Maine's people, culture, landmarks and history with floats, bands and participants from across our state. Staging will be from the Rollodrome, 12 Riverside Drive, Auburn, starting at 8:00 a.m. Parade route, parking and best viewing areas to be announced. Visit maine200parade.com to learn more about participating, volunteering or attending.

May 30-Oct. 24: Presque Isle Historical Society's Bicentennial Exhibit, The Maysville Museum, 165 Caribou Road, Presque Isle. Grand opening celebration May 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., including samples of Moxie, Maine's state drink, and samples of whoopie pies (as long as supplies last). Admission is free. Visit pihistory.org for more information.

June 26 to July 19: Maine Bicentennial Sailing Ships Festival, featuring land activities and dockside access to vessels at several host ports. Begins June 26 in Boothbay Harbor and continues July 2-4 in Rockland, July 8-10 in Bangor and Brewer, July 10-12 in Bucksport, July 12-14 in Castine, Searsport and Belfast, and July 16-19 in Portland. Parade of Sail will be held July 16 in Portland with vessels conducting sail-away excursions through the weekend. Visit maine200.org for more information.

Oct. 10-12: State of Maine Innovation Expo in Bangor, hosted by the Maine Technology Institute and Maine’s Bicentennial Commission. Held on Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend, it will showcase ingenuity and expertise among Maine businesses and academic institutions, including interactive displays on shipbuilding, forest products, agriculture, aquaculture, military defense, research and technology. Location and other details to be announced at maine200.org.

Nov. 27-Jan. 3, 2021: “A Maine Christmas: Victoria Mansion Celebrates 200 Years of Statehood,” daily guided tours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland. As it has for four decades, Victoria Mansion opens its doors for six weeks during the holiday to showcase its original 1860s interiors with decorations by areas designers and florists. This year, the mansion marks the bicentennial of statehood with Maine-themed decor, special events and programming evocative of the history, culture and beauty of the Pine Tree State. Admission ranges from $16 for adults to free for kids under age 6. Tickets sold at the door. Groups of 8-12 should call 772-4841 in advance to arrange a tour. Visit victoriamansion.org for more information. Closed Christmas and New Year’s Day.

