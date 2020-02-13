BRUNSWICK — More than 50 workers at Wayfair in Brunswick were laid off Thursday as part of a mass restructuring of the company that included more than 500 layoffs worldwide, according to company officials.

Wayfair is the largest employer at Brunswick Landing, the site of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, with close to 500 workers.

The Brunswick location let go of 55 Brunswick employees ‘who work on specialized teams led out of Boston,” according to Susan Frechette, associate director of corporate communications. The customer service team was not impacted.

“To position the organization to take advantage of the opportunity ahead, we continually evaluate the needs of the business and work to increase efficiencies while aligning our teams with the initiatives that drive the greatest impact for our customers,” Wayfair representatives said in a statement.

“As part of that process, we have made some organizational changes that affect approximately 3% of our global workforce. We are continuing to hire for the many roles needed to drive our long-term success and the continued growth of the business. We remain as confident as ever in Wayfair’s future and our steadfast focus on delighting our customers with the best experience for home.”

