A memorial service has been set for two young sisters from Clinton who died Sunday morning when the car in which they were traveling hit a tree on Hinckley Road in Clinton.

Mourners have left a cross and other items around a large pine tree on Hinckley Road in Clinton, where three youths were killed Sunday morning in a one-car accident. Morning Sentinel photo by Michael G. Seamans

Emily and Ashlin Baker, 14 and 12, respectively, will be memorialized Tuesday at a celebration of life scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Williamson Performing Arts Center at the Lawrence High School complex.

A celebration of life for Thomas Porfirio, 15, of Benton has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the same location, with visiting hours from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents from Clinton, Benton and other communities in central Maine have shown tremendous support for the Baker and Porfirio families, raising more than $20,000 as of Thursday afternoon to help with the funeral expenses for the Baker girls and more than $4,000 to help with the cost of Porfirio’s funeral.

Such kindness and generosity are not lost on the families, according to Vicky Bowring, who lives with the Bakers in Clinton and said the girls’ mother, Samantha, is profoundly grateful.

“I would really like to say thank you to everyone that has donated their time or money to help these families,” Bowring said. “It has made it so Sam can grieve without having to worry about all the details and stress of trying to pay for a beautiful service and resting place for those kids. Also, for everyone helping Tommy’s families through this.”

The 7:15 a.m. crash Sunday occurred when the 2007 Toyota Corolla in which the youths were traveling struck a patch of ice, went off the road and struck a large pine tree, according to police.

The unlicensed driver, 16, has yet to be identified by police, who are investigating the crash and plan to confer soon with the district attorney’s office. The driver suffered a broken collar bone and was taken after the crash to Maine Medical Center in Portland, police said. He is now recovering at home in Clinton.

Nevaeh Wilson, 12, of Clinton, survived the crash and was taken to the Portland hospital with broken bones, including a femur, wrist and pelvis, according to Bowring.

She remained Thursday at the hospital, where police interviewed her Wednesday.

A fundraiser to help with medical costs for Wilson has been set up at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/188879725514673/.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, $745 had been raised for Wilson, who lives with her grandmother. A post on the fundraising page by Natasha Rancourt, reads:

“As everyone is well aware, an accident in Clinton claimed the life of 3 beautiful children and injured 2 others. I am currently looking for some support for one of the survivors Nevaeh Wilson, she has a long road ahead of her to heal, this may consist of her going to a rehabilitation facility due to her injuries, being unable to walk she’s going to need support and care. I would like to alleviate some of the stress and burden on the family. Please find it in your hearts to donate or share to help this family in need.”

Clinton police Chief Rusty Bell said Thursday that police had learned the youths got together at 2:15 a.m. Sunday and “just rode around” Fairfield, Waterville and Clinton. The car, he said, is registered to the driver’s mother. Police had not interviewed the driver as of Thursday, according to Bell.

“There was some preplanning,” Bell said. “I don’t think they planned it nearly as long as you and I would plan it because they’re younger and much more spontaneous. They had kind of a plan and just got together and rode around.”

Asked if drugs or alcohol were involved, Bell said he does not know and that police are awaiting toxicology results.

“My hope is that everybody is clean — literally, all the way around, I hope everybody is clean,” he said. “I don’t really have a lot that would say they’re not.”

In the dark of night Wednesday, battery-operated candles lit a memorial at the pine tree on Hinckley Road where the crash occurred, 6 miles from Route 23 and 2 miles from downtown.

A wooden cross had been erected and bouquets of flowers were placed by the tree.

On Thursday, three heart-shaped boxes appeared, along with more flowers and a stuffed animal. And six balloons — three blue, two red and one black — had been tied to the tree with white ribbons.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: