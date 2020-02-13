PHOENIX — The Boston Red Sox defeated pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in salary arbitration on Thursday, improving teams to 5-1 this year.

Rodriguez will earn $8.3 million rather than his request for $8,975,000. The case was decided by arbitrators Steven Wolf, Walt De Treux and Melinda Gordon, who heard the argument Wednesday.

A left-hander who turns 27 in April, Rodriguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season, when he made $4,325,000. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

Teams also beat Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher Jose Berrios, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez has been the lone player to win.

All-Star closer Josh Hader went to a hearing with Milwaukee on Thursday after just making the eligibility cutoff with 2 years, 115 days of major league service.

Hader asked for a raise from $687,600 to $6.4 million, and the Brewers argued for $4.1 million. A decision from arbitrators Mark Burstein, Dan Brent and Frederic Horowitz is expected Friday.

Seven players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.

YANKEES: On the day of his first formal workout with the New York Yankees, Gerrit Cole talked about what he did and did not know about the Houston Astros.

Houston was disciplined by Major League Baseball for breaking rules by using a video camera to steal signs during its run to the 2017 title and again during the 2018 season, the first after Cole was acquired from Pittsburgh.

New York lost to Houston in the AL Championship Series in both 2017 and against last year. Cole is ready to discuss the Astros if his new teammates inquire.

“I’ll just give them an honest answer, which is I had no idea of any of it going on and I didn’t see any of it,” Cole said. “So, I really don’t think I have much to apologize for.”

Signed to a $324 million, nine-year contract, a record for a pitcher, Cole worked out on a back field with other members of New York’s staff.

MARINERS: Taijuan Walker, signed to a major-league contract Wednesday, took the field with Mariners pitchers and catchers for their first workout of the spring. The last time he did that was 2016, his last year with the team that originally drafted him, before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks after that season.

Walker’s physical comeback actually took place last Sept. 29, when he started and pitched an inning in the Diamondbacks’ 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres, the regular-season finale for both teams. That was the culmination of almost two full seasons of rehab from Tommy John surgery in April 2018, and from a shoulder injury setback last May as he neared a return.

MARLINS: Right-hander Brad Boxberger and utilityman Sean Rodriguez agreed to terms on minor league deals with the Marlins that include invitations to big league spring training.

Boxberger went 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA for the Kansas City Royals last year. He is an eight-year veteran with a 3.59 career ERA for four teams.

Rodriguez, a 12-year veteran, batted .223 in 76 games for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He has a career .226 average with five teams.

PHILLIES: Tommy Hunter passed his physical and worked out with the Phillies after the right-hander finalized an $850,000, one-year contract.

Hunter can earn an additional $1.4 million in performances as part of deal.

Hunter had surgery last July to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm after pitching in just five games. He had a 3.80 ERA in 64 innings in 2018 and has a 4.08 ERA and 21 saves in 12 seasons.

Righty reliever David Robertson was moved to the 60-day injury list to make room on the roster. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 15.

PIRATES: Free agent Jarrod Dyson finalized a $2 million deal with the Pirates, who hope the veteran can fill the void left in center created by Starling Marte’s trade to Arizona.

The 35-year-old hit .230 with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 130 games with the Diamondbacks last season. Dyson also stole 30 bases for the fifth time in his 10-year big league career.

DIAMONDBACKS: Right-handed pitcher Mike Leake has a fracture on his nonthrowing wrist but still hopes to be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

The 32-year-old Leake had an MRI on Wednesday and he said it revealed an old fracture that was aggravated by a fall while he was chasing his dog.

CARDINALS: Brad Miller and the Cardinals agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, a deal that includes $500,000 in available performance bonuses.

The 30-year-old infielder can earn $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances.

Miller hit .260 with 13 homers and 25 RBI last year for Cleveland and Philadelphia.

NEGRO LEAGUES: Major League Baseball celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro National League by joining with the Major League Baseball Players Association to announce their second joint $1 million donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The privately financed museum was founded in 1990 and moved into its current facility in 1994 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Negro National League, the first Negro major league, was founded by eight entrepreneurs at the Paseo YMCA in the eastern part of Kansas City.

DODGERS-TWINS: The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to pay Kenta Maeda’s $1 million assignment bonus as part of their trade of the pitcher to the Minnesota Twins.

Los Angeles also agreed to pay the Twins $3 million to cover part of Maeda’s salary and reimburse Minnesota for up to $7 million of his earned bonuses, according to information obtained by The Associated Press.

Meada’s maximum cost to the Twins would be $3,713,500 this year if he earns $13.15 million, his total if he reaches all his roster and performance and bonus levels. His maximum to Minnesota would be $12,586,500 in 2021 and $13.15 million in both 2022 and ’23, a total exposure to the Twins of $42.6 million.

Los Angeles will pay $2,436,500 this year split into in 12 installments on the 15th and last day of each month from April through September. The first four installments are $203,041.66 and the last eight $203,041.67.

A final payment of $563,500 is due on June 30, 2021.

Meada was acquired with catcher Jair Camargo on Monday for right-hander Brusdar Graterol, outfielder Luke Raley and the Twins’ competitive balance round B pick in this year’s amateur draft, the 67th overall.

