PORTLAND – Frederick W. Chambers, 98, husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 at The Gorham House. Born on July 18, 1921, the son of Asa and Christine (Sorenson) Chambers and stepson of Hazel Grant Chambers, he lived a beautiful and long life.

He was born in Portland and grew up in Prides Corner neighborhood of Westbrook graduating from Westbrook High School in 1940. He entered the US Army Company “G”, 8th Quartermaster Training Regiment serving in World War II in the South Pacific. He married the love of his life Nellie Withee Chambers on Sept. 15, 1956. Nellie passed away in August and Fred has now joined her again. He worked at Macy’s as a retail sales clerk before retiring.

Fred was a lifelong member of Prides Corner Congregational Church, member of the American Legion, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Church suppers, and at the soup kitchen. He loved to garden and was an avid Square Dancer. There was not many years that went by the during election season that you would not see Fred volunteering at the polls in Westbrook.

He is survived by his son Carl and his wife Mary Lou Chambers of Gorham; grandsons Justin and his wife Emily Chambers of Lincoln, Evan Chambers of Gorham and granddaughter Kristin and her husband Stephen Dacko of Gray; three great-grandchildren Camden Asa Chambers, Hadley Chambers, and Reily Dacko. He was predeceased by his wife and brother George Chambers of Westbrook in 2012.

The family invites you to attend visiting hours on Monday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland. A committal service will be in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

The family would like to extend its thanks to the Gorham House for their incredible care of their mother, father and their mother in law while they were there.

