WELLS – Karen F. Barry, 65, of Wells, Maine, and formerly of Fairlee, Vt., died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. Andre Healthcare in Biddeford, Maine.

She was born January 9, 1955, in Hanover, N.H., the daughter of Everett A. Fifield Sr. and Evelyn (Estes) Fifield. She attended Thetford schools and was a graduate of Thetford Academy.

Mrs. Barry worked at a variety of jobs in the Upper Valley including at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Martha Diebold Real Estate. She married Reginald H. Cramer III in North Thetford, Vt., and they made their home in Vershire and Fairlee where they raised their family. They were later divorced. On May 12, 2001, she married Peter C. Barry in Wells, Maine, where they have since made their home.

Mrs. Barry loved to sing, sew, knit and was very artistic. She particularly enjoyed basketball, skiing, flower gardening, and cooking for family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Peter C. Barry of Wells; children, Stacey Cramer of Lisbon, N.H., and Jeremy Cramer of Thetford Center, Vt., eight grandchildren, two sisters, Sandra and her husband, David Barry of Ogunquit, Maine, and Mary Sargent of Guilford, Vt., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, and three brothers, Everett Fifield Jr., Derek Fifield, and Jeffrey Fifield Sr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Upper Plain, Bradford, Vt. Calling hours are Saturday morning before the service from 11 a.m. – noon at Hale Funeral Home, 187 Upper Plain, Bradford, Vt. Burial in Thetford Center Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous