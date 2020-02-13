FALMOUTH — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a train in Falmouth.
The crash happened near Gray Road in the western part of town, police told WGME-TV.
Police did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed.
Few details were available about the crash on Thursday.
Police said the train involved in the crash was an Amtrak train.
