Folk rock trio The Ballroom Thieves will release its third full-length album, “Unlovely,” on Friday, but the band insists the timing with Valentine’s Day is purely coincidental. Its members are Calin “Callie” Peters on vocals, cello and bass; Martin Earley on vocals and guitar; and Devin Mauch on vocals and percussion. The title track features harmonies from Boston indie-folk act Darlingside. The Ballroom Thieves will open for Caamp at the State Theatre on April 4 and headline April 5 at Port City Music Hall.
