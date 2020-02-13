Folk rock trio The Ballroom Thieves will release its third full-length album, “Unlovely,” on Friday, but the band insists the timing with Valentine’s Day is purely coincidental. Its members are Calin “Callie” Peters on vocals, cello and bass; Martin Earley on vocals and guitar; and Devin Mauch on vocals and percussion. The title track features harmonies from Boston indie-folk act Darlingside. The Ballroom Thieves will open for Caamp at the State Theatre on April 4 and headline April 5 at Port City Music Hall.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: