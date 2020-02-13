WATERBORO — Paige Cote scored 26 points, and sixth-seeded Sanford used an 11-4 edge in the third quarter to take control en route to a 52-45 win over No. 3 Massabesic in a Class AA South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Thursday night.

Samya Santiague got all four of her points in third quarter as Sanford (8-11) turned a one-point deficit into a six-point lead.

Cote moved within 13 points of 1,000 for her career. She’ll have a chance to reach the milestone next Thursday when Sanford plays No. 2 Scarborough in the semifinals at Cross Insurance Arena.

Jaylyn Bartolome contributed nine points for the Spartans.

Micaela Jacobs and Grace Frechette each scored 11 points for Massabesic (11-8).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 81, NOBLE 64: Colby Lands scored 17 points, and the second-seeded Golden Trojans (16-3) raced to a 30-point halftime lead as they cruised to a Class AA South quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Knights (1-18) in Saco.

Dylan Griffin added 14 points and Jack Pyzynski scored 13 for Thornton, which advances to face third-seeded Bonny Eagle in the semifinals Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Garrett Brown led Noble with 15 points. Jackson Hett chipped in with 13.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Gage Tarbox-Belanger picked up his third shutout of the season, and Brady Forbes and Alex St. John scored as the Golden Trojans (10-7) defeated South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (9-6-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

