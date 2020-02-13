A Vassalboro man died after a fire broke out in his Hussey Hill Road home Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The man’s mother discovered the fire when she returned home from work, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said.

Maine State Police Lt. Scott Ireland, who lives nearby, pulled the victim from the smoke-filled house but was unable to resuscitate him. Ireland had to be treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office said a toaster in the kitchen malfunctioned, starting the fire in the one-story home.

McCausland said the victim’s name will be released Friday after family members have been informed of his death.

