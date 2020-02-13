Arrests

Jamie Lynn McCarthy, 41, on Feb. 3 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Timothy Grubb, 41, of Brackett Street, on Feb. 5 on a charge of OUI (drugs or combo) with no test, reckless conduct, refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force and driving to endanger, on Stroudwater Street.

A juvenile, 12, on Feb. 5 on a charge of disorderly conduct and fighting.

Riley A. Mckenna, 33, of Bowker Street, on Feb. 6 on a charge of probation violation, on Mentor Street.

Christopher Lee Regoja, 41, of Spring Street, on Feb. 8 on a charge of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and trafficking in prison contraband, on Spring Street.

Summonses

Henry M. Caiazzo, 35, of West Pleasant Street, on Feb. 4 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on West Pleasant Street.

Dejon R. Cooper, 29, of Central Street, on Feb. 8 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Central Street.

Kyle A. Bridges, 23, of Maine Street, on Feb. 8 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Marvel Ishimwe Kalisa, 19, of Walker Street, on Feb. 8 on a charge of possession of marijuana, on Saco Street.

