Strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter helped Portland-based payment technology firm Wex Inc. achieve record revenue of $1.72 billion in 2019, the company reported Thursday.

Wex said its revenue increased by 15 percent compared with 2018, the result of double-digit growth in its vehicle fleet, corporate travel, and health and employee benefits payment businesses.

“(Two thousand and nineteen) was another record year for Wex, capped off by an impressive fourth quarter driven by double-digit top-line growth and strong operating leverage,” said Wex President and CEO Melissa Smith in a prepared statement. “The fourth quarter built upon the momentum from earlier in the year, marked by robust transaction volume growth, strong performance from acquisitions, significant contribution from our previous contract signings and meaningful new contract wins.”

Despite the revenue growth, Wex net income attributable to shareholders decreased significantly from the previous year. The company reported annual net income of $99 million, or $2.29 per share, down 41 percent from $168.3 million, or $3.86 per share, in 2018. However, before adjustments for one-time gains and losses, the company’s net income for the year increased by 11 percent from 2018 to $9.20 per share, Wex said.

Adjustments include unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments, net foreign currency gains and losses, acquisition-related intangible amortization, other acquisition and divestiture related items, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other costs, impairment charges, debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization, and certain tax-related items, the company said.

Wex reported revenue for the fourth quarter of $440 million, up 15 percent from $381.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company reported quarterly net income of $54.4 million, or $1.24 per share, up 153 percent from $21.3 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Before adjustments for one-time gains and losses, Wex quarterly net income of $2.61 per share for the fourth quarter beat analyst expectations by 5 cents per share, according to the investor website Seeking Alpha. However, the company’s quarterly revenue fell short of expectations by $15.6 million.

Investors reacted positively to the earnings report, with the value of Wex shares increasing by about 3 percent to nearly $225 per share in the first 90 minutes of trading Thursday. Wex shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol WEX.

Last March, Wex moved its headquarters from South Portland to a new $40 million, 100,000-square-foot building in Portland’s downtown eastern waterfront neighborhood that’s designed to hold 400 employees. In August, Fortune Magazine listed Wex at No. 72 on its list of the 100 fastest-growing, publicly traded companies. Wex announced in January that it plans to build a $50 million operations center at The Downs in Scarborough.

Wex has about 1,500 employees in Greater Portland and about 4,700 worldwide.

