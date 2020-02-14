Seventh-seeded Cape Elizabeth made 13 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and defeated No. 2 Spruce Mountain, 44-35, in a Class B South boys’ basketball quarterfinal Friday at the Portland Expo.

The Capers (8-11), led by Will Bowe with 15 points, advanced to meet No. 6 Wells on Tuesday at the Expo.

Cape Elizabeth got off a blistering start, making three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Bowe had 10 points, and Nate Mullen’s 3 at the horn made it 17-7.

Spruce Mountain (14-5) then settled down and held Cape Elizabeth scoreless for much of the second quarter. The Phoenix got as close as a point before another Bowe 3-pointer helped the Capers hold a 20-18 advantage at halftime.

After nearly five scoreless minutes to start the second half, the Phoenix took their first lead on a 3-pointer by Brandon Frey. Two Mullen free throws put Cape Elizabeth ahead to stay, however, and Nolan Smith scored five quick points to send the Capers to the fourth quarter with a 27-23 lead.

The Capers iced the win at the free-throw line and advanced to the semifinals for the sixth year in a row, giving longtime coach Jim Ray his 350th career victory.

Mullen finished with 11 points for Cape Elizabeth.

The Phoenix were paced by Frey with 10 points and Jack Bryan with eight.

WELLS 61, LISBON 36: Caleb Corey’s fourth 3-pointer that just beat the halftime buzzer staked the No. 6 Warriors (9-10) to a 30-21 halftime lead, and they used their rebounding dominance to break it open in the third quarter on their way to Class B South quarterfinal win over the third-seeded Greyhounds (10-9) at the Portland Expo.

Corey finished with 22 points, 16 in the first half. Gavyn Leighton added 19 points and Nate Chandler scored 11 for Wells.

Lisbon’s Mason Booker scored 10 points, all in the first half. DJ Douglass, a 1,000-point scorer, was held to nine points, six coming in the fourth quarter after Wells had built a 58-27 lead.

