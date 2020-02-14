Think Summerfest

Registration is open for businesses, individuals and community organizations who want to participate in this year’s Summerfest. This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services at a business expo booth. Crafters can display their wares in the craft and vendor fair. Community organizations are welcome to set up a food booth to raise money for a worthy cause. There are also sponsorship opportunities at many levels. You can donate a prize or service in support of Summerfest or construct a float for the Summerfest Parade. Individual volunteers are always needed, as well. Come and get into the spirit of community and be part of Windham’s big event of the summer. To register online, go to windhamrecreation.com or call the Parks & Recreation Department office at 892-1905.

Bean supper

If the winter cold has cabin fever setting in, consider visiting the Windham Veterans Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, for one of their famous bean suppers. This is your chance to mingle with other people in the community while feasting on a great selection of beans, side dishes, salads, rolls, hot dogs and pies. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 5 p.m. The price is $8 at the door. Kids under 12 eat for free. There’s a 50/50 raffle as well. Stop by and join in on the fun.

Lunch at the Green Ladle

Join the Windham Parks and Recreation department for a delightful four-course meal prepared by students in the culinary arts program at Lewiston Regional Technical Center. The students come from six area high schools – Lisbon, Edward Little, Oak Hill, Poland, Leavitt and Lewiston – and they will present you with a meal you won’t soon forget. The bus leaves from the Windham Parks and Recreation department at 8 School Road at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and returns at 2:30 p.m. The cost to be a part of this culinary adventure is $18. For questions or more information, call 892-1905.

Cancer support

If you’re suffering from any form of cancer and would like support as you battle the disease, there is a Windham Cancer Support Group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. Share your experiences and feelings as you cope with this devastating illness and make your journey towards recovery.

Art Night Out

The Windham Public Library has a new monthly creative art program called Art Night Out. The February class is 5-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and will involve painting mandalas on smooth beach rocks while listening to the sounds of soothing music. You don’t need to have any painting experience to participate. The class is limited to the first 12 participants to arrive, so get there early. You must be 18 or older to attend. For more information, contact the library at 892-1908.

Haley Pal can be contacted at haleypal.aol.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: