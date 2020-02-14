Kennebunk Free Library announced its March 2-31 exhibit of the artwork of students of The New School in Kennebunk and The School Around Us in Arundel. The show features pieces of different media created by students ages 5 to 18.

A public reception is scheduled for 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. The public is invited to view the exhibit throughout March during regular library hours when Speers Gallery is not in use for library programs.

The New School is an independent democratic high school where students are encouraged and supported to find their voice, pursue their passions and become lifelong learners. Students actively participate in creating curriculum, connecting to their community, and engaging in real-world learning opportunities.

In 2016, The New School was featured in a one-school art show at Full Circle Gallery in Biddeford and in 2017, at The Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk. This is the third consecutive year that these schools have exhibited at Kennebunk Free Library.

The School Around Us is a holistic learning community for students ages 5 to 14.

Holistic education is a philosophy of education based on the premise that each person finds identity, meaning, and purpose in life through connections to the community, the natural world, and humanitarian values such as compassion and peace. The School Around Us celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020, making it one of the oldest independent schools of this type in the country.

According to Kennebunk Free Library, “The arts are an important part of the curriculum at The New School and School Around Us fueling imagination and personal expression, contributing to the development of a sense of self, supporting close observation of the world and the ability to fuse emotion and intellect, and building self-confidence and the ability to connect with an audience. Art at these schools is integrated into much of what is done rather than as separate subject. We find that the balance between academic pursuits and artistic expression meets our belief in holistic education.”

