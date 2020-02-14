I believe that using Big Pharma as an excuse to undo the vaccination law passed in 2019 is ridiculous. Wouldn’t drug manufacturers make more money off sick people than off vaccinations?
It is a responsibility we all have to protect all people, especially children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. My daughter went through toxic chemotherapy for bone cancer as a child. My fear was her getting near someone who was ill with anything, let alone chickenpox, etc.
As a registered nurse, I took care of children who died from measles and chickenpox back in the 1970s. We should not take for granted that, because of vaccinations, we do not get certain diseases.
Please remember why no one has polio anymore. The freedom to infect someone else should not be on the table. Vote “no,” please!
Nancy Tucker
Brunswick
