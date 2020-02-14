If the president owned both major greeting card companies, Hallmark and American, in his spare time between his lawful duties he could create some of the best poetry in the universe. These would be perfect cards for every occasion and compatible with any perfect phone call.
“These are the best cards ever made,” the president would presumably say at a news conference announcing the acquisition of the greeting card giants, adding that he’s been studying short literature (nothing more than one paragraph), under the tutelage of Dr. Slats Grobnik of Ukraine Junior College.
The verses written by the president “are the best there ever was (were),” Dr. Grobnik would comment. “The president has worked long and hard late at night in the West Wing and has come up with the perfect – I mean perfect – greetings for any occasion.
“They’re representative of the new American way and reflect a new way of thinking. In fact, our new motto will be: ‘Make America Grate Again.’”
Here are a few examples of the president’s imaginative creative process, which market tests would show scored higher than any – any – member of Mensa. And he would do it all with one set of colored pencils, representing the diversity of his following.
General greeting
Roses are red, violets are bluer
Compared to me, you’re a fat loser
Confirmation
Congratulations on your confirmation
I hope you like the church
For me, I can draw more people
In a rally, without leaving my perch
Christmas I
(“Happy Holidays” no longer needed as we get back to when America was already great for some of us.)
So now we celebrate the Prince of Peace
We honor those who mark His passing
To me He was just a tease
But some see Him as a blessing
Christmas II
Merry Christmas to you
Have a wonderful time
It may be your last
Or is that too sublime?
Easter
Whew, three days in that cave
Who else could have done it?
I’m the best cave sitter
Since whatchamacallit
Hanukkah
A small group of Jews
Beat a large group of Romans
With odds like that
You get the afikomen
Passover
So the Angel of Death
Passed over our house
We’d made a deal
Say, what’s under her blouse?
General I
There once was a man who made money
While bullying those he thought funny
Then came the election
Without an objection
They ate it up like it was honey
General II
People say I’m despicable
But my win was inexplicable
So suck up the loss, I’m still the boss
High crimes and misdemeanors ain’t punishable
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Cabela’s hosting info session
-
Mainely Media
Public weighs in on WEX CEA
-
Scarborough Leader
Winter Barn Party takes place at Camp Ketcha
-
Times Record
Comedian Johnny Ater to perform at Chocolate Church
-
Uncategorized
All State Jazz Festival coming to South Portland High School