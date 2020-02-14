Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast



Feb. 14

Bow Street Market tasting of the “Manager’s Picks of the Best Wines under $13,” 4-6 p.m., free, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Harraseeket Inn presents a special Valentine’s Dinner. Four-course menu with choices, $95/person plus tax and gratuity, reservations required, 865-9377, 162 Main St., Freeport.

Noble Kitchen & Bar at the Brunswick Hotel & Tavern offers a four-course menu with choices, $49/person plus tax and gratuity, service 4-7 p.m., reservations recommended. Wine pairings package $20/person. 4 Noble St., Brunswick, 837-6565.

Feb. 15

Wilbur’s of Maine DIY Chocolate-dipped Strawberries, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $5 for two large berries, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, 865-4071.

Bow Street Market tasting – “Viva Italia,” 3-5:30 p.m., free, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Feb. 16

Tao Yuan continues its Gastronomical Tour of China for 2020 with a different region of China every Sunday. This week’s is Hong Kong. The set menus are $48/person; brunch is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner is served from 4-8 p.m., and reservations are suggested.

Feb. 18

Now You’re Cooking, 49 Front St., Bath, offers “Dinner for Two” cooking class from Aaron Park for $50/person from 6-8 p.m., reservations and pre-payment required, 443-1402.

Feb. 21

The Maine Beer Co, 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport, 221-5711, will release its dinner bottling and draft at 11 a.m. when it opens. Dinner is the original Double India Pale Ale.

Feb. 21-23

Flavors of Freeport, Hilton Garden Inn Freeport Downtown, 5 Park St. Friday night from 5-9 p.m., is “Fare + Ice” food tasting and Ice Bar; Saturday night, 5-9 p.m. the Ice Bar will be open along with dancing to Motor Booty Affair. $30/evening or $50 for both nights. Other events throughout the weekend. Tickets at visitfreeport.com, 865-1212.

Feb. 21-22

Brunswick Hotel and Tavern Annual Ice Bar, “Snow Globe Wonderland,” 5 p.m. Feb. 21 to 10 p.m. Feb. 22. $27/person at Brown Paper Tickets. Featuring beautifully crafted ice bars and sculptures, specialty cocktails served through ice luges, Chef Lamoureux’s incredible complimentary food spread, live entertainment and dancing in the ballroom.

Feb. 26

Wine dinner at Sedgley Place, 54 Sedgley Road, Greene, 946-5990, $49.95/person, reservations required.

Special notes

Odd Duck FSE, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 844-8709, re-opens Feb. 14 after winter break.

Wolfe’s Neck Center for the Environment has summer CSA shares for sale. The season runs from June to October and both vegetable and meat shares are available at wolfesneck.org/visit/food/csa. 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, 865-4469.

Laughing Stock Farm also has summer CSA shares available in a variety of sizes; the season is June to the beginning of October. 79 Wardtown Road, Freeport, 831-2182.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: