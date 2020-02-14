Greely’s three-time defending Class A champion boys’ basketball team made seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 10 in a 56-49 victory over Leavitt in a Class A South boys’ basketballl quarterfinal Saturday night at the Portland Expo.

The fourth-seeded Rangers (15-4) got 20 points from Logan Bagshaw, 15 from Nick Butler and 11 from Luke Gabloff as they advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday.

Bagshaw became Greely’s all-time leading scorer with 1,186 points – 15 more than 1998 graduate Austin Ganly.

Greely came out sizzling from the 3-point stripe, but none of the Rangers’ four makes from behind the arc in the first quarter came from Bagshaw. Instead, Gabloff drained three and Butler got the other as Greely opened a 14-10 lead.

The Rangers then completely dominated the second quarter, blanking fifth-seeded Leavitt (14-5) while sinking three more 3s and getting a pair of Bagshaw layups to stretch their lead to 27-10. Bagshaw, Butler and Gabloff each had nine points in the half.

The Hornets rediscovered their offense in the third quarter, snapping a nearly nine-minute drought. They pulled to within 37-27, but five quick points from Bagshaw to start the fourth quarter gave Greely an insurmountable lead.

The Hornets were paced by Cole Morin with 17 points and Wyatt Hathaway with 13.

FALMOUTH 59, MARSHWOOD 38: Third-seeded Falmouth (15-4) scored the game’s first seven points and went on to a comfortable victory over No. 6 Marshwood (11-8) in a Class A South quarterfinal at the Expo.

Nicco Pitre led the way with 20 points, Michael Simonds added 13 and Brady Coyne contributed 12 for the Yachtsmen, who advanced to meet No. 2 Kennebunk in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Seven points from Pitre and five from Simonds allowed the Yachtsmen to build a 17-6 advantage after one quarter.

The Hawks settled in during the second quarter but couldn’t get any closer than nine. Falmouth led 29-18 at halftime.

Marshwood made things interesting in the third quarter, pulling within 29-25 on a layup from Cullen Casey. But the Yachtsmen closed the quarter on an 11-3 run, capped by a Pitre buzzer-beater that made it 40-28.

The Hawks were led by John Valentine with 16 points.

KENNEBUNK 86, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 60: The second-seeded Rams (16-3) scored the game’s first 15 points and cruised to a Class A South quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Patriots (10-9).

Kyle Pasieniuk led the Rams with 17 points. Adam Lux had 16 and Max Murray 14.

The Rams led 29-13 after one quarter and methodically expanded the lead, leading by 18 at the half and 29 entering the fourth. Kennebunk hit 13 3-pointers, including three by Pasieniuk.

Gray-New Gloucester was led by Nicholas Kariotis, who scored 25 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 50, SKOWHEGAN 46: Carson Murphy made a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:15 of regulation to help Medomak Valley force overtime, and Patrick McKenney scored seven of his team’s 11 points in the extra session as the third-seeded Panthers (16-3) beat No. 6 Skowhegan in a Class A North quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

McKenney finished with a team-high 16. Trevor Brown added 15 for the Panthers.

Levi Obert scored 16 points for Skowhegan, which led for almost the entire second half.

CONY 66, LAWRENCE 57: Dakota Dearborn scored 21 points to lead the second-seeded Rams (15-4) past the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (8-11) in a Class A North quarterfinal in Augusta.

Luke Briggs added 18 points and Simon McCormick had 17.

Dylan Martin-Hachey paced the Bulldogs with 20 points. Dylan Coombs had 12, and Zach Nickerson and Nic Blaisdell scored eight apiece.

BREWER 63, MESSALONSKEE 47: Trevor Pearson scored 18 points, Dylan Huff added 17, and the fifth-seeded Witches (13-6) beat the fourth-seeded Eagles (11-8) in a Class A north quarterfinal in Augusta.

Tucker Charles led Messalonskee with 18 points.

FOREST HILLS 86, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 29: Undefeated and top-seeded Forest Hills outscored No. 8 Seacoast Christian 33-0 in the second quarter and rolled to a Class D South quarterfinal win at the Augusta Civic Center.

Hunter Cuddy scored 19 points for the Tigers (19-0) and reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career with one of his five first-half 3-pointers.

Parker Desjardins finished with 26 points for Forest Hills, which will face Temple Academy in the semifinals.

Forest Hills held Seacoast Christian scoreless for more than 16 minutes until the final minute of the third quarter.

John Lorentz led the Guardians (4-15) with eight points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 55, VALLEY 53: Stevo Kruta tied the game with a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left, and Jumpei Sakaguchi made a steal and layup with seven seconds remaining to lift the fourth-seeded Bereans (9-10) over No. 5 Valley (5-14) in a Class D South quarterfinal in Augusta.

Dragan Jovanovic, a 6-foot-6 junior, led Temple with 18 points before fouling out with about a minute left. Marko Ajvaz scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Valley was paced by Spencer Hunnewell with 20 points and Zach Walter with 13.

OLD TOWN 47, HERMON 42: Shawn Hoogterp scored 10 of his 15 points during a 13-6 run in the second quarter, and the 12th-seeded Coyotes (11-9) upset the fourth-seeded Hawks (12-7) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Old Town ended the first half with nine straight points to take a 24-21 lead, and the Coyotes held on as they advanced to the semifinals against No. 1 Caribou.

Michael Brown and Bryce Richard each contributed eight points.

Jaeden Henderson led Hermon with 15 points.

CARIBOU 61, MT. DESERT ISLAND 48: Sawyer Deprey scored 19 points and Alex Bouchard added 16 while leading the top-seeded Vikings (18-1) to a Class B North quarterfinal win against No. 8 Mt. Desert Island (9-11) at Cross Insurance Center.

Caribou also got 12 points from Ethan Holdsworth and 10 from Peter Deprey.

Jack DaCorte paced the Trojans with 16 points. Samuel Renaut had 13.

HOCKEY

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, DEERING 1: Gus Lappin recorded a hat trick to lead South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (10-6-1) past Portland/Deering (5-11) at Troubh Ice Arena.

The Red Riots also got goals from Eric Walker, Anthony Panciocco and Owen Anderson. Liam McGibbon made 16 saves.

Andrew Legere scored for the Bulldogs, assisted by Nicholas Ives. Ryan Becker stopped 22 shots.

