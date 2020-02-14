SCARBOROUGH — A number of Scarborough residents have been to the dean’s list at the university they attend.

Kathryn Carder was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2019 fall semester.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2019-2020 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

Anna Black, Bridget Cange, Taylor Fairweather, Whitney King and Natalie Russell have been named to the University of Rhode Island dean’s list for fall 2019.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average.

The University of Rhode Island’s pioneering research extends the university’s influence well beyond its coastal borders, while its unique interdisciplinary courses provide its 16,800 undergraduate and graduate students with global opportunities in an intimate environment. In May 2019, more than 3,400 undergraduate and about 700 graduate degrees were awarded. The University now has more than 120,000 alumni worldwide.

