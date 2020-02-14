BRIDGTON — AJ Noyes of Falmouth won the boys’ giant slalom and three of his teammates also finished among the top 15 Friday as the Yachtsmen built a 25-point lead at the Class A Alpine skiing state championships at Shawnee Peak.

Noyes posted the fastest first run and the second-best second run for a combined time of 1 minute, 19.48 seconds as he edged Fryeburg Academy’s Will Marshall (1:20.72). Maranacook’s Sean Maguire (1:20.72), Greely’s Alex Richard (1:22.33) and Falmouth’s Ben Keller (1:23.31) rounded out the top five.

Ben Adey (eighth, 1:26.28) and Caleb Labbe (15th, 1:29.30) also scored for the Yachtsmen, who will take a 774-749 lead over Mt. Blue into Saturday’s slalom race. Falmouth is the three-time defending Alpine state champion.

In the girls’ giant slalom, Sarah Hare of Windham won by more than two seconds with an aggregate time of 1:23.93, as she recorded the best time on each run. She was followed by Hampden Academy’s Anna Baldwin (1:26.38), Greely’s Elizabeth Hanson (1:26.52), Cheverus’ Tellie Stamaris (1:27.23) and Mt. Blue’s Taylor Gordon (1:27.69).

Edward Little, the reigning girls’ Alpine champion, leads the team standings with 722 points, two ahead of Mt. Blue.

