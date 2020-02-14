BRIDGTON — AJ Noyes of Falmouth won the boys’ giant slalom and three of his teammates also finished among the top 15 Friday as the Yachtsmen built a 25-point lead at the Class A Alpine skiing state championships at Shawnee Peak.

Noyes posted the fastest first run and the second-best second run for a combined time of 1 minute, 19.48 seconds as he edged Fryeburg Academy’s Will Marshall (1:20.72). Maranacook’s Sean Maguire (1:20.72), Greely’s Alex Richard (1:22.33) and Falmouth’s Ben Keller (1:23.31) rounded out the top five.

Ben Adey (eighth, 1:26.28) and Caleb Labbe (15th, 1:29.30) also scored for the Yachtsmen, who will take a 774-749 lead over Mt. Blue into Saturday’s slalom race. Falmouth is the three-time defending Alpine state champion.

In the girls’ giant slalom, Sarah Hare of Windham won by more than two seconds with an aggregate time of 1:23.93, as she recorded the best time on each run. She was followed by Hampden Academy’s Anna Baldwin (1:26.38), Greely’s Elizabeth Hanson (1:26.52), Cheverus’ Tellie Stamaris (1:27.23) and Mt. Blue’s Taylor Gordon (1:27.69).

Edward Little, the reigning girls’ Alpine champion, leads the team standings with 722 points, two ahead of Mt. Blue.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles