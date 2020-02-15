LEWISTON — Leah Dube scored 1:58 into overtime to lift Lewiston to a 1-0 victory over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland in the girls’ hockey state championship game Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Dube took a feed in the slot off Leah Landry’s pass from behind the net and fired it past Capers goalie Katharine Blackburn to give the Blue Devils (20-0-1) their third state title, and first since 2015.

The Capers (14-6-1) were denied the victory in their first state title game appearance. But they gave the Blue Devils everything they could handle, outshooting Lewiston 20-18 in regulation.

The Capers couldn’t convert on its six power play chances, though, including the final 2:56 of a five-minute Lewiston penalty to start the third period. The Blue Devils went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Lewiston goalie Camree St. Hilaire stopped all 20 shots she faced for her 16th shutout of the season. Blackburn made 19 saves.

The teams had combined to score 205 goals this season entering the game.

This story will be updated.

