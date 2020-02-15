The Brewer girls and York boys successfully defended their Class B indoor track and field titles Saturday at Bates College.

Brewer dominated the girls’ meet with 73 points, ahead of Winslow (50) and York (41.5).

The York boys were tied with Ellsworth going into the final event, but their 800-meter relay that was seeded 11th won the event to give the Wildcats the team title with 51 points. Greely (46) wound up second, followed by Ellsworth (41).

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous