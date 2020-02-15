On March 3 (also known as Super Tuesday), registered Democrats and registered Republicans will have the opportunity to vote for our presidential preference. This is an important step for us to take toward electing a new president. In addition, all Maine voters, whether or not they are enrolled in a party, will have the chance to vote on a referendum question regarding vaccinations. A “no” vote leaves in place existing legislation that requires schoolchildren and health care workers to be vaccinated, regardless of religious and philosophical beliefs. A “yes” vote overturns this legislation.

On March 8, Democratic caucuses will be held around the state. This event is also important to attend. Caucuses unite people who share similar values and give candidates a chance to speak directly to constituents. County committee members are elected, as well as delegates to the state convention by presidential preference. It is a great way to get involved and meet other Democrats where you live.

This year, it’s more important than ever. To learn more, visit the Maine Democratic Party website at mainedems.org.

Kathy Bouchard

Scarborough

