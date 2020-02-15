Great – now Maine residents on their way to New Hampshire to buy tax-free liquor and cigarettes can also place a sports bet.
I wonder if the governor’s veto of sports betting in Maine was influenced by the Maine State Lottery. Scratch tickets for $25 are OK – but not a $25 sports bet?
Please, Gov. Mills, play responsibly!
Kevin Noel
Windham
