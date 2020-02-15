I read the Jan. 26 letter from Martin Jones of Freeport (“Bernie Sanders is no moderate”) with interest.

His opinion embodies the disconnect between generations evident throughout the country in 2020 and demonstrates a significant lack of understanding of economic and political systems. Sen. Bernie Sanders proudly proclaims his plans to reshape the dynamics of both systems in the U.S. He doesn’t shrink from the word “socialism” as many do.

Much of what Mr. Jones claims about Sanders’ proposals is true. They will be costly; however, as a Democratic presidential candidate, Sanders seeks a return to the trajectory our economy followed before the military-industrial complex (foretold by President Eisenhower) gained control of our legislative and budgetary processes in Washington, D.C., and before the trickle-down economics, pro-growth and anti-labor policies that have dominated since the 1980s.

Is Mr. Jones as concerned about the costs of Republican tax cuts, which drastically reduce revenues by lowering top marginal tax rates, eliminating inheritance taxes or reducing the capital gains tax to near zero? Has his concern extended to members of Congress and senators voting to fund endless wars and increase our military spending to a level equal to the spending of the world’s next seven largest military budgets combined?

Sen. Sanders represents a return to sanity. A return to the ideas that consumers and workers are as important to the economy as shareholders, CEOs and entrepreneurs. A return to the American ideals of democracy, individual rights, liberty, opportunity and equality for everyone, not just those who can afford to purchase them.

Mark Brunton

China

