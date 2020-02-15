KENNEBUNK – Bradford Allen Crockett Jr., 58, of Kennebunk, died of pancreatic cancer Feb. 7, 2020, at home in Kennebunk. He was born in Kittery on March 10, 1961, the son of Bradford Allen Crockett and Paula Cynthia (Lindgren). He was a graduate of Keene State College, New Hampshire, with a double bachelor’s degree in public affairs/journalism, and in geography. He also earned a CLU and CHFC from American College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. Until his illness, he was national sales director of Guardian Life Insurance Company.

Brad grew up with a love of sports and classic rock music. He played tennis and baseball and loved golfing with his father. He also loved the outdoors and all it had to offer. He was a camper, skier, snowshoer and an avid hiker. He climbed all the 4000-plus foot mountains in the Presidential Range and belonged to the Appalachian Mountain Club. He was a New England sports fan, especially of the Patriots and Red Sox.

Brad was a Deadhead. He was proud of attending 127 Grateful Dead concerts and shared his love of music with his daughters-even taking them out of school and driving as far as Pennsylvania to attend concerts together.

Brad was, first and foremost, a family man with more good, lifelong friends than anyone could count. He kept in touch with all of them and tried to bring together everyone he loved as often as possible.

His mother, Paula, predeceased Brad.

He is survived by his father, Bradford Allen Crockett, and his wife Joan, of Sharon, Mass.; his daughters, Meghan Crockett of Bow, N.H. and Sarah Crockett and her fiancé, Mike Patane of South Portland; two sisters, Karen Shadbegian and husband David, of Cape Cod, Mass., Gretchen Butler of Worcester, Mass.; nephews, Richie and Dale Shadbegian of Cape Cod and William Butler of Worcester, nieces, Paula and Leanne Butler of Worcester; and many great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He will also be missed by his three granddogs, Zelda, Tucker and Luca.

Brad also leaves behind his fiancée and soul mate, Deborah Drinon Haggerty of Kennebunk and her two daughters, Erin Haggerty of Portland and Tatum Haggerty of Manchester, N.H.

A memorial service will be held on March 7 at 10 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine and all the doctors and nurses who cared for Brad throughout his illness.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bradford’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Memorial donations may be made in Brad’s name to the charity of one’s choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous