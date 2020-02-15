SCARBOROUGH – Otis “Skip” M. Graham III, 76, of Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, and Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully at his home in the Sarasota National Golf Community, Venice, on Feb. 1, 2020.

Skip was born in Weymouth, Mass., the only child of Florence and Otis Graham, Jr. He graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1962 and Drake College in 1968. After graduation he went to work for his father at NA Burkitt, a heavy construction equipment dealer, in Scarborough. Skip was president after his father passed, in 2002, until 2009.

In 1966 he married his wife, Faye Tibbetts. Together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage while raising their two boys. They spent many memorable winters at their home in Venice where Skip enjoyed playing golf as much as possible. Skip was a lover of sports as evidenced by his six years at Bob Cousy’s basketball camp, his time spent coaching his sons, and attending the games of his five grandchildren. He enjoyed every minute of his long walks on the Eastern trail with his beloved dog, Dixie.

He was a member of the Sarasota National Golf Club in Venice and the Willowdale Golf Club in Scarborough. Skip was a member of the Hiram Lodge in South Portland and on the board of directors at Whistler Landing.

Skip was predeceased by his father, Otis Graham, Jr. and his mother, Florence Graham.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Tibbetts Graham; two sons, Brent Graham of Cape Elizabeth and Troy Graham and his wife Shari of Mooresville, NC.; and five grandchildren, Matthew, Susie and Charlotte of Cape Elizabeth and Addie and Caden of Mooresville, N.C.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Skip’s name to:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098 or online at www.arlgp.org

