SOUTH PORTLAND – Peter Hardison, 69, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, following a long illness. Pete was born on Jan. 17, 1951, in Portland. He grew up in the Willard Square neighborhood of South Portland and attended South Portland High School, where he was a standout in baseball and basketball. Pete was an avid, lifelong sports fan, specifically of Boston sports teams. In 1974, Pete married his wife, Katherine Tarling, and this summer they celebrated their 45th anniversary.After attending classes at the University of Southern Maine for two years, Pete became a firefighter for the Portland Fire Department. He attained the rank of lieutenant, and was the youngest person to do so in the history of the department. At the time of his retirement in 1995, he was stationed at Munjoy Hill, assigned to Ladder One. Along with his lifetime love of sports, Pete had an encyclopedic knowledge of the music of the 60s and 70s. For years, his daily routine included curating a large collection of CDs and listening to music in the early evening. Pete had a soft spot for animals, and loved the several dogs that the family owned over the years, especially their current dog, Abby.More than anything, Pete was most proud of his sons. He imparted his love of sports, music, and intellectual curiosity to them, and never missed an opportunity to tell others how proud he was of them.Pete was predeceased by his parents, Rosemary and Lester. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Hardison; sons, David and Kevin Hardison, daughters-in-law, Stephanie and Sarah; granddaughter, Eleanor; and sister, Janet Brady. An hour of visitation will be held from 10 – 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral will immediately follow in the chapel at 11:00 a.m., followed by the burial at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. A reception will follow at The Snow Squall Restaurant, 18 Ocean St., South Portland. To view Peter’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

