Franny Ramsdell scored 24 points as No. 3 Wells (13-6) cruised to a 52-26 win over sixth-seeded Lisbon in a Class B South girls’ basketball quarterfinal at the Portland Expo on Saturday.

The Warriors outrebounded the Greyhounds 36-23 and received 11 points and 14 rebounds from Grace Ramsdell. Giana Russo and Maria Levesque paced Lisbon (11-8) with six points each.

Wells, which led Lisbon 27-13 at the half, advances to play No. 7 Maranacook in a regional semifinal at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Expo.

MARANACOOK 43, OAK HILL 39 (OT): Maranacook (11-8) scored all seven of its points in overtime on free throws to upset the second-seeded Falcons in a Class B South quarterfinal at the Portland Expo.

The Black Bears were paced by Gabrielle Green, who scored a game-high 14 points, two coming in overtime. Oak Hill (14-5) was led by Anna Beach, Audrey Bauer and Gabby Chessie, who each scored seven points.

VALLEY 39, FOREST HILLS 24: Freshman Logan McDonald scored 15 points and Emily Collins added 11 to lead No. 3 Valley (9-10) past rival Forest Hills in a Class D South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Both teams started slow, but the Cavaliers closed the second quarter on a 12-2 run to gain separation.

Taylor Fountaine led the the sixth-seeded Tigers (8-10) with seven points.

Valley will meet No. 2 Rangeley in a regional semifinal at 10 a.m. Thursday in Augusta.

RANGELEY 49, VINALHAVEN 24: The second-seeded Lakers (17-2) went on an 11-0 run in the first quarter and coasted past Vinalhaven in a Class D South quarterfinal in Augusta.

Sophomore guard Winnie LaRochelle led Rangeley with 16 points, and Lauren Eastlack added 13 points. Vinalhaven was led by Jordan Hoose with 8 points.

No. 7 Vinalhaven finished 4-15.

