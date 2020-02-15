BRIDGTON — Falmouth’s AJ Noyes and Mt. Blue’s Taylor Gordon earned slalom victories Saturday and led their teams to Class A Alpine state championships at Sunday River.

Noyes added a slalom championship to the giant slalom title he won a day earlier, and the Yachtsmen placed four skiers among the top 11 as they easily won their fourth straight Alpine championship.

Noyes had a two-run time of 1 minute, 32.08 seconds. Maranacook’s Sean Maguire was second in 1:32.85, and Falmouth’s Ben Keller placed third in 1:35.16.

Ben Adey (eighth, 1:41.46) and Nick Shapiro (11th, 1:42.50) also scored for Falmouth, which finished the two-day event with 1,555 points – 57 more than Mt. Blue.

In the girls’ competition, Mt. Blue began the day with a two-point deficit to defending champion Edward Little, but Gordon’s victory with a combined time of 1:41.27 helped the Cougars claim the team title with 1,481 points. Edward Little took second with 1,428 points.

Anna Baldwin of Hampden Academy (1:41.62) and Tellie Satmaris of Cheverus (1:44.57) rounded out the girls’ top three.

