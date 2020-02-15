INDOOR TRACK

Casco native Kate Hall finished second in the long jump at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championship on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Hall had a best jump of 21-feet-11 1/2 to finish behind Quanesha Burks, who won with a jump of 22-2 1/4. Kendall Williams was third in 21-8 1/4.

Also Saturday, Lewiston native Isaiah Harris finished second in the 800 meters with a time of 1:47.16. Bryce Hoppel won the race with a time of 1:46.67. On Friday, Harris advanced to the finals with a time of 1:49.42.

Sanford native Rachel Schneider finished sixth in the 1,500 with a time of 4:14.87. On Friday, Schneider was ninth in the 3,000 with at time of 9:16.06.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Morgan Adams-Moisan scored with 1:27 left and the Maine Mariners beat the Newfoundland Growlers 3-1 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Michael McNicholas scored early in the second period to give Maine a 1-0 lead. Riley Woods tied it later in the period for Newfoundland.

Greg Chase scored an empty-netter for the Mariners.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN: Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top-ranked Baylor never trailed while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia in Waco, Texas.

GOLF

PGA: Rory McIlroy had a 3-under 68 at Riviera and shared the 54-hole lead with Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott going into the final round at the Genesis Invitational. Riviera is a thorough test, and the greens are difficult enough that no one could run away with it.

Tiger Woods managed to run the other direction with a 76 that left him 15 shots behind.

LPGA: Park took a three-stroke lead at the Women’s Australian Open after a 5-under 68, including a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th at Royal Adelaide, in Adelaide, Australia. She had a 54-hole total of 15-under 204.

Nineteen-year-old Ayean Cho will play in the final group with her fellow South Korean. Cho shot 69 on Saturday and was alone in second. American Marina Alex was in third at 11-under after a 70, four strokes behind.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY: Defending champion Kiki Bertens will face Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the final.

Eighth-ranked Bertens stumbled in the second set but recovered to win her semifinal 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Rybakina reached her third final of the year by beating Maria Sakkari 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool went 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League by securing a 1-0 victory at Norwich.

n It’s three wins out of four in the league for Burnley after prevailing 2-1 at Southampton.

Ashley Westwood netted inside two minutes for the visitors and former Burnley striker Danny Ings leveled in the 18th. Substitute Matej Vydra produced the winner on the hour mark at a rain-soaked St Mary’s.



