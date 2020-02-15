FRYEBURG — It was close and hard fought, but Wells High prevailed when it mattered most to win its fourth straight Class B state wrestling championship Saturday at Fryeburg Academy.

After the consolation semifinal round, Wells led Mattanawcook Academy by seven points.

“We had three in the consolation finals and four in the championship finals and we won all seven matches. And four of those were head to head with Mattanawcook,” said Wells Coach Scott Lewia.

Wells finished with 130 points. Mattanawcook was second with 96. Dexter and Belfast finished tied for third with 83 points.

In the consolation finals, Jacob Scott at 126 pounds and Josh Burgess at 132 beat Mattanawcook wrestlers, and Xander Troffater also won his match to place third at 160 pounds.

“Xander, he wrestled really, really well,” Lewia said.

Wells freshman Griffin Brickett beat Mattanwcook’s Deegan Tidswell, 4-2, in the 106-pound championship bout. Tidswell was the defending champion. At 120, Mikey Ducharme beat Mattanawcook’s Clyde Carr, 10-5, for the title.

Wells’ Danny Marquis won the 113-pound title, edging Oceanside’s Carter Fogarty, 3-1. Fogarty had beaten Marquis in the South regional final, 11-2.

Jonah Potter finished Wells’ championship with a 3-2 win against Medomak Valley’s Erik Benner at 195. It was the second state championship for Potter, a junior. Last season he won at 182 pounds, while Benner was the 220 pound champion.

“All of them were close. They don’t make it easy on me,” Lewia said.

Other individual winners included Mountain Valley’s Matt Miles (126), Mt. View’s Mark Ward (152), Medomak Valley’s Tyler Cox (170), Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Cameron Bourget (182), and Winslow’s Alex Demers (285).

