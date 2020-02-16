Re: “Jim Fossel: Liberals afflicted by Collins Derangement Syndrome” (Feb. 9):

Columnist Jim Fossel says that liberals like myself were deranged for being angry at President George W. Bush for taking us to war based on a pack of lies, that we are deranged for being angry at President Trump for trying to bribe a foreign power into helping him cheat on an election and that we are now deranged for being angry at Sen. Susan Collins for pretending to have a conscience.

My question to Mr. Fossel: Why aren’t you angry at these people?

John Manderino

Scarborough

