Re: “Jim Fossel: Liberals afflicted by Collins Derangement Syndrome” (Feb. 9):

Columnist Jim Fossel says that liberals like myself were deranged for being angry at President George W. Bush for taking us to war based on a pack of lies, that we are deranged for being angry at President Trump for trying to bribe a foreign power into helping him cheat on an election and that we are now deranged for being angry at Sen. Susan Collins for pretending to have a conscience.

My question to Mr. Fossel: Why aren’t you angry at these people?

John Manderino

Scarborough

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles