SANFORD – Kathleen Teresa Belanger, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.Kathy was born Oct. 12, 1938 to Marie-Jeanne and Michael John McAuliffe of Biddeford. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1957. She worked at Notre Dame Hospital until she met and married her true love Henry Joseph Belanger of Sanford on Nov. 24, 1960. Together they raised three children, Diane, Paul and Mark and were married for 60 years.Kathleen was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Therese of Lisieux Parish. She was also employed at Bernier’s Egg Farm and Tennford Weaving Co. for many years.Kathy loved to spend time with her family and friends. Among her favorite things to do were to watch movies, listen to music, laugh and dance. She was kind, selfless, and generous. Kathy enjoyed cooking and entertaining and hosted many birthday and holiday celebrations at her home with Henry. The table was always set with plenty for all who entered her home. She was a caregiver to many over the years.Kathy cherished spending time with her seven grandchildren and one great -grandchild. She traveled to many places with her husband and dearest friends. If Henry was driving, she was happily riding along with him.Kathleen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by those who had the blessing of knowing and loving her but mostly by her beloved family.She was predeceased by her parents, Marie-Jeanne Cousteau McAuliffe and Michael John McAuliffe, Sr; her sister Priscilla C. Provencher in 2017; and her nephew Keith S. Provencher in 2013.She is survived by her husband Henry; her daughter Diane Berthiaume and her husband Brian, sons Paul Belanger and Mark D. Belanger and his wife Corinna; her grandchildren, Erin, Matthew, Melissa, Sean, Caitlynn, Thomas, Alex; and great-granddaughter Ava. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael McAuliffe, Jr., John McAuliffe and his wife Doris, J. Patrick McAuliffe; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Susan, Wendy, Larry and Tina and also to the staff of Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their outstanding care, compassion and service to our loved ones.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church located at 66 North Ave,, Sanford. Interment will follow at Southern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.Those planning on expression of sympathy please consider a donation to: Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Route OneScarborough, ME 04074 or at hospiceofsouthernmaine.org

