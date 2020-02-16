YARMOUTH – Shirley Nissen Koshliek, 98, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully at Bay Square on Feb. 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herluf and Hilka Nissen of Portland; her twin brother, John R. Nissen of Cumberland; and her husband, Raymond J. Koshliek of Cumberland.

Survivors include her son, John Mark Koshliek and his wife Vicki of Cumberland. She is also survived by her cherished granddaughter, Jennifer Harder, her husband James, their children Roslyn and Lyle; and nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a graduate of the Waynflete School in Portland and Pine Manor in Wellesley, Mass. It was at a dinner dance at the Waynflete School where Shirley would meet the dashing young midshipman, Raymond, whom she would marry in 1941. Raymond was a career naval officer and the young couple moved around the country during his career but they returned to Maine in 1961 where they built a home in Cumberland. Shirley passed away on what would have been Raymond’s 103rd birthday.

Shirley was an accomplished golfer with a number of club championships to her credit. She was a two time club champion at The Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Va. where she and Raymond lived during his naval career and she was a nine time club champion at Portland Country Club where she was a member for many years. Shirley also spent many wonderful winters at the Wilderness Country Club in Naples, Fla. where she had many friends. Husband, Raymond, wasn’t as skilled as Shirley on the links and often said the he only took up the game in self-defense.

Shirley’s family expresses their deepest thanks and appreciation for the care and friendship of Kimberley Hobbs over the last number of years and to the staff at Bay Square in Yarmouth for their kind and compassionate care provided over the last few months of her life.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be scheduled in the spring. At her request, a private burial service will also be held in the spring. On line condolences may be offered at Jones and Rich.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution may donate to the Alzheimers Association.

