GRAY – William Russell Keaten Sr., 81, passed away Feb. 14, 2020 at Springbrook Center in Westbrook. He was born Oct. 10, 1938, a son of Lewis and Dorothy (McFarland) Keaten.

Bill grew up in Westbrook and was a graduate of Westbrook High School in the class on 1958. While in high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for 6 years, which included active duty service. On May 15, 1959, he married Donna (James) Keaten.

He was employed at Crosby and Laughlin Steel Mill in Portland for over 25 years and then at B&M until his retirement. Bill was a hard-working man who took pride in providing for his family. Bill especially enjoyed riding ATV’s and Artic Cat snowmobiles up to the camp in Sinclair. He often had multiple projects, tinkering and restoring vintage snowmobiles. Most of his favorite times involved time spent at the lake and family get togethers, particularly the annual 4th of July party and Christmas gatherings. Bill had a greatly unique sense of humor and had a comment for every occasion. He was extremely fond of his “boys” Duncan and Mayer.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna Keaten; his children, Robin Herrick and her husband Frank, William “Rusty” Keaten Jr., and Jason Keaten and his wife Amy; granddaughters, Lindsay Hawkins, Kelsey Herrick, Sandi Cavallaro, Kayleigh Keaten, and Evelyn Keaten; great-granddaughters Amelia Hawkins, Cora Hawkins, and Maddison Keaten-Lewis; and his sister, Joyce Canning.

He was predeceased by his siblings, David Keaten, John Keaten, and Gladys Keaten.

A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segeer, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. A funeral service will be held on Friday at the Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial and a celebration of life will take place in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook. To express condolences or participate in Bill’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

