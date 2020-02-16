Former Red Sox starter David Price spoke about his time in Boston for the first time since being traded to the Dodgers on Saturday, telling the Boston Globe that he “could have made a bunch of better decisions” while pitching for the Sox.

“I could have made a bunch of better decisions. But that’s life,” Price said. “You make bad decisions, you make poor choices. You live with the consequences. Whether people could forgive you and move past that, that’s one thing. I’m human. I make mistakes.”

Price, who spent four seasons with the Red Sox, had an up-and-down tenure in town, frequently clashing with media members and expressing his displeasure with the coverage of the team. Though he was sometimes dynamic on the mound, Price’s stint with the Sox was often overshadowed by the controversy that followed him, especially when he confronted a reporter and broadcaster Dennis Eckersley in two different incidents during the 2017 season.

Price was key for the Red Sox during the 2018 postseason, winning his final three starts, including the clinching Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. After the game, Price – who was winless in his first 11 postseason starts – famously claimed he “held all the cards now” in reference to the narrative that he was incapable of pitching well in big spots.

He explained that comment to the Globe.

“That card had been held over my head for a long time – a very long time,” Price said. “To go out there and do it once and then do it again. That felt good. It wasn’t anything scripted.”

Price signed the largest deal in Red Sox history – a seven-year, $217 million contract in December 2015. The prevailing thought throughout his time in town was that he signed only for the money and never quite enjoyed pitching in Boston.

He denied that notion.

“I do think it was overblown. I didn’t feel like it mattered what I said,” Price said. “They’re going to make their own assessments and that’s completely fine.”

Price’s time in Boston officially came to an end last Monday, when he was sent to the Dodgers along with outfielder Mookie Betts and cash in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

